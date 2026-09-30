A jury in an Ohio courtroom convicted 40-year-old former pastor Caleb Flynn on all 11 counts linked to his wife Ashley Flynn's death

Prosecutors told the court Flynn staged a break-in at the couple's home after fatally attacking Ashley, who was asleep at the time

The trial indicated Flynn had been having an affair with 24-year-old Alleigha Botner, a former intern at the church where he served as music pastor

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Former *American Idol* contestant and ex-church music pastor Caleb Flynn has been found guilty of fatally attacking his wife, Ashley Flynn, in what prosecutors argued was a calculated plan to clear the way for a new life with a younger woman.

The court convicts former pastor Caleb Flynn on all 11 counts in his wife Ashley’s killing. Image credit: American Ido/YouTube

Source: UGC

The 40-year-old father of two broke down in tears inside an Ohio courtroom after a jury returned guilty verdicts on all 11 counts against him. The conviction follows reports from Instablog9ja on September 30, 2026.

How prosecutors built the case against Flynn

Authorities alleged that Flynn attacked Ashley while she slept and then deliberately staged the scene to resemble a break-in by an unknown intruder.

The prosecution presented more than 100,000 text messages exchanged between Flynn and 24-year-old Alleigha Botner as part of its evidence.

Botner, who had been an intern at the church where Flynn worked, was identified as the person at the centre of the affair.

During court proceedings, Botner herself was visibly distressed when asked to read aloud one of her own messages, in which she had written, "I want to [Expletive] her, Caleb."

The exchange illustrated the depth of the relationship between the two and the hostility directed at Ashley.

What happens next for Caleb Flynn

Flynn was convicted of aggravated murder alongside a series of related offences. The aggravated murder charge alone carries the possibility of life imprisonment without parole.

His sentencing hearing has been scheduled for October 5, 2026.

The case drew widespread attention online, with many social media users expressing disbelief and frustration at Flynn's actions.

The Instagram post below provides more details on the conviction of Caleb Flynn.

Reactions to Caleb Flynn's conviction

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions that followed the news:

suited_by_mukoo said:

"What of divorce na smh."

malomofolushade wrote:

"Oluwa saaaanu 🤔."

thefunhousepartyshop commented:

"You really don't have to [Expletive] one to bring in another😢."

xx__temmy observed:

"There's nothing more dangerous than a man that wants a second wife!"

lovefulleverywhere added:

"He didn't want to lose his job, his girls and the church, but now he lost everything and even more."

Court convicts Ada Senior High Technical School students in viral cutlass video. Image credit: Caspar Benson/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Court convicts 2 Ada SHTS students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two students of Ada Senior High Technical School were convicted by the Ada West District Court after footage of one of them wielding a cutlass and threatening classmates spread rapidly on social media in May 2026.

Oscar Amemasor, 20, and Emmanuel Senunya, 18, were each charged with assault and abetment of assault against a fellow student.

The pair initially entered not-guilty pleas but later reversed course, prompting the court to convict them on their own admissions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh