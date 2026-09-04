Prophet Eric Uche-Boahen made a bold declaration about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on December 31, 2025

The prophecy resurfaced after Messi announced his retirement from international football weeks after Argentina lost the World Cup final

Social media users have shared mixed opinions, with many suggesting Messi's retirement was inevitable

A prophecy made by Ghanaian prophet Eric Uche-Boahen on the last night of 2025 has resurfaced and is generating significant buzz online, months after he declared that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo would both bow out of football following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The founder of Reign House Chapel International made the declaration during his 31st Night church service on December 31, 2025, telling his congregation that both superstars would retire from the international stage once the World Cup concluded.

Lionel Messi: Prophet Uche's 31st Night Prediction Appears Fulfilled After Argentina Retirement

Source: Getty Images

Messi's retirement brings prophecy back into focus

The prophecy gained fresh traction after Messi, 39, confirmed his retirement from international football on August 31 - forty-four days after the 2026 World Cup final.

The timing was enough to send social media users scrambling back to the prophet's earlier declaration.

Addressing his congregation after learning of Messi's announcement, Prophet Uche reflected on what he had said months prior. He said:

"So I learned three days ago that Messi said he has retired from football. My God. Two of us. And I said it, and I mentioned Messi, and I said Ronaldo, and I said, after the World Cup, you'll retire from football. And it has manifested, right?"

He stressed that the fulfilment of the prophecy was a sign that God still speaks through prophets in this present age.

The clip of the prophet revisiting his New Year's Eve declaration has since gone viral after Messi's retirement became public knowledge.

Watch Prophet Uche's video, as shared on X:

Fans react to Prophet Uche's forecast

Many social media users pointed to the close alignment between what Uche-Boahen had said and what subsequently unfolded, with some treating it as a clear fulfilment of prophetic words.

Others, however, noted that predicting the retirement of two footballers who were both well into their late careers by the time of the 2026 tournament was a relatively safe forecast, given their ages and the natural arc of elite athletic careers.

@Yunging1604 wrote:

"This no be prophecy…it was obvious, so stop deceiving people."

@_inside_urhead stressed:

"This is not prophecy; they're in their 40s, so it was obvious."

@akwagyan12 added:

"This not prophecy... but PREDICTION."

@WhyManUTD_ ended:

"God didn’t speak to him. It’s just a prediction he has been making."

Prophet Uche reacts to Spain’s World Cup triumph

In a similar publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Eric Boahen Uche spoke after his prophecy about Spain winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup appeared to come true.

The Ghanaian preacher had tipped Spain to lift the trophy during his December 31 watchnight service, months before the tournament.

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Source: YEN.com.gh