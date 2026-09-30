The United Kingdom published the full conditions foreign spouses and civil partners must satisfy to qualify for indefinite leave to remain

Applicants must prove their marriage is genuine and ongoing, with both partners intending to continue living together permanently

Financial independence, adequate housing, and English language ability are among the key conditions outlined under UK Immigration Rules

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The United Kingdom has set out seven specific conditions that foreign spouses and civil partners must fulfil before they can apply for indefinite leave to remain (ILR), under Part 8 of the UK Immigration Rules.

UK shares seven requirements for foreign spouses seeking indefinite leave to remain

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The requirements cover everything from the nature of the relationship to housing, finances, and language ability, and are designed to ensure applicants have genuinely settled into life in the country.

Who Can Apply for ILR as a Spouse

To be eligible, a foreign national must have first entered the UK for a period not exceeding 27 months, or must have received a two-year extension of stay as the spouse or civil partner of someone already settled in the country.

The rules are equally clear that the relationship must be genuine and active, not merely a legal arrangement on paper.

At the point of application, the marriage or civil partnership must still be legally valid, and both parties must demonstrate a sincere intention to continue living together permanently.

Key Conditions All Applicants Must Satisfy

Several practical requirements must also be met. The couple must show they have suitable accommodation for themselves and any dependants, without drawing on public funds. That housing must either be owned by the couple or occupied exclusively by them.

Financial self-sufficiency is another firm requirement. Both the applicant and their spouse must prove they can support themselves and any dependants without relying on state assistance.

English language proficiency is equally non-negotiable. Applicants must demonstrate a sufficient command of English alongside an understanding of life in the UK, in accordance with what is formally known as Appendix KoLL. This appendix sets out the knowledge of language and life requirements under UK immigration law.

Finally, applicants must satisfy the suitability criteria found in the Suitability section of the Immigration Rules. This portion of the rules covers factors such as criminal history and whether the applicant has complied with immigration conditions throughout their stay.

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Source: YEN.com.gh