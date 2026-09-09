Ghanaians and other DV-2026 selectees have reached a critical stage in their US Green Card Lottery journey, with a specific set of documents required for the immigrant visa interview

Winners must gather both core and civil documents for themselves and any accompanying family members before the interview date

A compulsory medical examination by a US Embassy-approved physician is also part of the process, and all non-English documents must be certified translations

Ghanaian nationals and other successful DV-2026 Diversity Visa lottery selectees are now at a pivotal point in the process, with the immigrant visa interview stage demanding a thorough and well-organised set of documents.

List of documents DV-2026 winners need for the next stage of the US Green Card Lottery programme. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Being chosen in the lottery is only the beginning. Applicants must still satisfy all eligibility conditions and work through several processing steps before a visa can be granted.

Core documents every DV-2026 applicant must have

Valid passport

Every applicant is required to present a valid passport that does not expire for at least six months beyond their planned entry date into the United States, though country-specific exceptions may exist.

Original birth certificate

An original birth certificate or certified copy is also mandatory, and this requirement extends to each family member accompanying the principal applicant.

Recent photographs

Two identical photographs meeting US visa photo standards must be brought to the interview.

Academic (school) certificates

For those qualifying through education, original academic certificates confirming completion of the required level of schooling must be submitted. Alternatively, evidence of qualifying work experience may be acceptable.

Civil and legal records that may be required

Beyond the core paperwork, individual circumstances will determine what additional civil and legal documents are needed.

Police certificate

Applicants aged 16 and above must obtain police certificates from their country of nationality, current country of residence, and any previous country where they lived for a required period. A police certificate is also needed from any country where an applicant was arrested, regardless of the length of stay.

Marriage/divorce certificate

Married applicants should include their marriage certificate, while those previously married must provide divorce decrees, annulment records, or death certificates confirming that earlier marriages were legally dissolved.

Military records

Anyone who has served in the armed forces of any country must present their military records.

Court and prison records

Similarly, applicants with a criminal history must submit certified court and prison records detailing the offence, outcome, and any sentence imposed.

Critically, these records remain necessary even where a pardon or amnesty was later granted.

Medical examination and document translation

Before attending the interview, all DV-2026 applicants must undergo a medical examination carried out by a physician authorised by the US Embassy.

Applicants are advised to wait for their official interview scheduling notice before making arrangements, as the embassy specifies approved doctors and timing.

Any document not written in English must be accompanied by a certified translation. Applicants should confirm the embassy's exact translation requirements in advance.

Once the visa is approved, the embassy will advise on how the passport and related documents will be returned.

Ghanaian winners are encouraged to keep all records well-organised and to rely solely on official guidance from the US Embassy in Nairobi throughout the process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh