US Green Card Lottery: List of Documents DV-2026 Winners Need For The Next Stage

DV-2026 Green Card Lottery winners have reached an important stage in their journey to the United States

Applicants must ensure they have the right records and supporting documents ready before proceeding further

Missing or incomplete paperwork could affect the next steps of the visa process

Ghanaians and other successful applicants selected for the DV-2026 Diversity Visa programme have several important documents to prepare as they progress towards their immigrant visa interviews.

Selected applicants must provide civil documents and official records to support their applications, including documents for accompanying spouses and children where applicable.

List of documents DV-2026 winners need for the next stage of the US Green Card Lottery programme. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Applicants should carefully check the requirements that apply to their individual cases and follow instructions from the US Embassy handling their interview.

Documents DV-2026 winners should prepare

The key documents applicants may need include:

Valid passport: A valid, unexpired passport is required for the immigrant visa process. Applicants should check the specific validity requirements that apply to their case.

A valid, unexpired passport is required for the immigrant visa process. Applicants should check the specific validity requirements that apply to their case. Birth certificate: Applicants should provide an original or certified copy of their birth certificate. Relevant birth records are also required for accompanying family members.

Applicants should provide an original or certified copy of their birth certificate. Relevant birth records are also required for accompanying family members. Recent photographs: Applicants must provide photographs that meet the US visa photo requirements.

Applicants must provide photographs that meet the US visa photo requirements. Education certificates: Those qualifying through the education route should prepare evidence of the required educational qualification, such as a high school certificate or other acceptable records.

Those qualifying through the education route should prepare evidence of the required educational qualification, such as a high school certificate or other acceptable records. Work experience records: Applicants relying on qualifying work experience should provide evidence demonstrating that they meet the programme's work-experience requirement.

Other civil and legal documents

Depending on their circumstances, DV-2026 winners may also need to provide:

Police certificates: Applicants aged 16 or older may need police certificates from countries where they have lived for the required periods.

Applicants aged 16 or older may need police certificates from countries where they have lived for the required periods. Marriage certificate: Married applicants should provide the relevant marriage certificate if their spouse is included in the application.

Married applicants should provide the relevant marriage certificate if their spouse is included in the application. Divorce or annulment records: Applicants who were previously married may need certified divorce decrees, annulment records or other evidence showing the termination of a previous marriage.

Applicants who were previously married may need certified divorce decrees, annulment records or other evidence showing the termination of a previous marriage. Death certificate: A death certificate may be required where a previous marriage ended because of the death of a spouse.

A death certificate may be required where a previous marriage ended because of the death of a spouse. Military records: Applicants who have served in the armed forces may need to provide military service or discharge records.

Applicants who have served in the armed forces may need to provide military service or discharge records. Court and prison records: Applicants with relevant criminal convictions may be required to provide certified court or prison records, including records relating to cases where a pardon was subsequently granted.

Ghana-specific documents for DV-2026 winners

Ghanaian applicants preparing for immigrant visa processing through the US Embassy in Accra should pay particular attention to the documents and procedures applicable to Ghana.

Key records include:

Police clearance: Applicants should obtain the appropriate police clearance certificate from the Ghana Police Service and follow the US Embassy's current instructions on the required format and validity.

Applicants should obtain the appropriate police clearance certificate from the Ghana Police Service and follow the US Embassy's current instructions on the required format and validity. WASSCE certificates: Applicants relying on their education to qualify should have their official WAEC/WASSCE records available. Additional verification may be requested during processing.

Applicants relying on their education to qualify should have their official WAEC/WASSCE records available. Additional verification may be requested during processing. Birth and marriage records: Applicants should ensure that their official civil-status documents are issued by the relevant Ghanaian authorities and meet the embassy's requirements.

Because English is Ghana's official language, applicants with documents issued in English generally do not face the same translation issue as applicants whose records are in another language. However, the embassy's document requirements should still be followed carefully.

Medical examination and DS-260

Some documents and procedures should only be completed at the appropriate stage of the process.

DS-260 confirmation page: Applicants should keep a printed copy of the confirmation page after submitting their online DS-260 Immigrant Visa Application.

Applicants should keep a printed copy of the confirmation page after submitting their online DS-260 Immigrant Visa Application. Medical examination: DV applicants must undergo a medical examination with an authorised panel physician before the immigrant visa interview. Applicants should wait for their interview instructions and follow the embassy's directions on when and where to complete the examination.

For applicants processing their cases in Ghana, the medical examination must be conducted through an authorised panel physician approved for US visa applicants.

Translation requirement

Applicants whose documents are not in English or the official language of the country where their interview is taking place may need to provide certified translations.

The translation should accurately reflect the original document, and applicants should check the instructions from the relevant US embassy or consulate before arranging translations.

What happens after the interview

Applicants whose immigrant visa applications are approved will receive instructions on the return or delivery of their passports and other documents.

DV-2026 winners are therefore encouraged to keep their records organised and carefully follow official instructions throughout the visa process.

The selection in the Diversity Visa programme does not by itself guarantee a visa, as applicants must still meet the eligibility requirements and complete the required processing.

West African countries selected for DV-2026

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the US government had released a major update on its highly sought-after Green Card Lottery programme.

Several African countries, including Ghana, had appeared on the latest selection list, putting thousands of prospective applicants in the spotlight.

The selected candidates then faced important requirements and a strict deadline to complete the next stage of the process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh