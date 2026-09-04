Germany Lists 3 Documents a Foreigner Needs Before Getting Hired for a Job

Germany's government has officially outlined the exact documents foreign nationals must include in every job application submitted in the country

One of the required documents contains a standard practice that surprises many applicants from Africa and other regions unfamiliar with German hiring norms

Foreign applicants whose documents are not in German must meet a specific language requirement before their materials can be considered by employers

Germany has released official guidance detailing the documents that foreign nationals must prepare before applying for jobs in the country, offering a structured checklist for Ghanaians, Nigerians and other African professionals exploring work opportunities abroad.

The German government confirmed that every job application submitted in Germany must include three core components: a cover letter, a curriculum vitae (CV), and a collection of references and supporting certificates.

Germany's government details essential job application documents for foreign nationals, highlighting language requirements and cultural norms for African applicants. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What each document must contain

The cover letter is not a generic introduction. Applicants are expected to explain their motivation for targeting a specific company and make a direct case for their suitability for the role. Each cover letter should be tailored individually rather than recycled across multiple applications.

The CV follows a tabular format, listing personal information alongside a structured account of professional history. A detail that often catches foreign applicants off guard is that including a personal photograph is standard practice in Germany, unlike in many other countries where photographs are deliberately left out of applications to reduce the risk of bias.

The third requirement covers supporting documentation, including references from former employers, certificates from vocational or technical training programmes, academic degrees and school-leaving qualifications. These materials allow employers to verify a candidate's background before proceeding with an application.

Language and accuracy requirements

Where an employer specifies that applications must be submitted in German, translation of all documents becomes compulsory for foreign applicants whose materials are in another language.

The German government advises that all application materials be carefully checked for errors before submission, recommending review by a native speaker where possible. AI-powered translation tools are also acknowledged as an acceptable option for those without access to a native speaker.

African professionals considering the move to Germany can access further guidance on preparing strong cover letters and CVs through Germany's official job-seeking resources.

Germany lists what visa-free foreigners cannot do after arrival

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Germany had detailed two important restrictions that travellers from visa-exempt countries must observe after entering the country without a visa.

Eligible passport holders can travel to Germany without obtaining a short-stay visa in advance, but their visa-free status comes with strict conditions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh