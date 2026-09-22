The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services outlined occupations eligible for employment-based Green Cards across three preference categories

The first preference category targets individuals with extraordinary ability in sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics, as well as top academics and executives

The third preference category opens a pathway for skilled workers, professionals with bachelor's degrees, and even unskilled workers with less than two years of experience

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Foreign nationals looking to build a permanent life in the United States through their careers now have clearer direction, as the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has published a comprehensive breakdown of occupations that qualify for employment-based Green Cards.

US announces occupations that qualify foreigners for employment-based Green Cards. Photo source: @usjobshub

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The agency structured its guidance around three preference categories, each targeting a different level of professional achievement and educational background.

First and second preference categories

The first preference category is reserved for individuals who have risen to the top of their professions. It includes those who can demonstrate extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics, alongside outstanding professors and researchers. Multinational managers and executives are also included in this tier.

To qualify at this level, applicants generally need to show sustained recognition at a national or international level within their area of expertise.

The second preference category is aimed at members of professions that require an advanced degree, as well as individuals with exceptional ability in the sciences, arts, or business.

Notably, this tier also covers those seeking a national interest waiver, which allows qualifying applicants to sidestep the standard employer sponsorship requirement.

Third preference and what applicants should know

The third preference category casts the widest net. It includes skilled workers with at least two years of relevant training or work experience, professionals holding a United States bachelor's degree or a recognised foreign equivalent, and unskilled workers with less than two years of experience. Applicants in the unskilled worker subgroup should be aware that annual visa caps often result in significantly longer waiting periods.

Unlike first preference applicants, those applying under the third preference category are generally required to have a confirmed job offer and a certified labour condition application from their sponsoring employer.

Across all three categories, requirements differ in terms of employer sponsorship obligations, educational qualifications, and the level of evidence needed to demonstrate eligibility.

The breadth of the framework, covering everyone from academics and corporate executives to tradespeople and entry-level workers, makes employment-based Green Cards one of the more accessible routes to permanent residency for skilled migrants across Africa and beyond.

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Source: YEN.com.gh