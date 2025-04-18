Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama, donated a colossal amount to support the burial of popular TikToker Adwenpahene

The TikToker passed away on April 4, 2025, and was buried on April 17, 2025, in Stuttgart, Germany

Netizens who saw the video were proud of him and hailed him in the comments section of the post

Renowned Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama, has shown love to the family of Evans Amankwah, a Ghanaian TikToker based in Germany, popularly known as Adwenpahene.

Adwenpahene passed away recently, breaking the hearts of his friends and loved ones. He is reported to have taken ill and could not survive complications from high blood pressure.

Ibrahim Mahama sends in huge sum to Adwenpahene's family. Image source: Ibrahim Mahama

Source: Twitter

Ghanaians were expecting Ibrahim Mahama to respond to the demise of Adwenpahene with some words or cash donations, however, the renowned businessman was silent until the burial of the TikToker.

President Mahama's younger brother could not show up in person at the funeral but sent some funds to the family through Appiah Stadium. He donated GH¢87,755 to support the burial of Adwenpahene.

It is believed that Adwenpahene and Ibrahim Mahama had a strong relationship. The former named one of his children after the latter, to prove the good relationship that existed between them. Ibrahim Mahama has also confirmed the bond he had with Adwenpahene with his donation.

Watch the video of Appiah Stadium handing over the money below:

Appiah Stadium donates GH¢17,551 at Adwenpahene's funeral

Similarly, popular political commentator Appiah Stadium displayed immense love for his deceased friend and fellow NDC supporter, Adwenpahene.

Appiah Stadium donated a colossal amount to his deceased friend. Appiah Stadium travelled from Ghana to Germany to pay his last respects to Adwenpahene.

Appiah Stadium flies to Germany for Adwenpahene's funeral. Image source: Appiah Stadium

Source: TikTok

At the funeral, he donated € 1,000, an equivalent of GH¢17,551.00 to the family of the deceased. Appiah Stadium was heartbroken and wailed bitterly over the passing of his long-time friend in videos that have surfaced on social media.

Ghanaians hail Ibrahim Mahama

Netizens who saw the post about Ibrahim Mahama's donation to Adwenpahene's family were impressed. Many in the comments section hailed him for the gesture.

@Right wrote:

"So they do his funeral or burial."

@Maamemercy wrote:

"God continue to bless you Ibrahim Mahama."

@Johnatteh86 wrote:

"Rest in peace brother."

@Captain wrote:

"Mr Ibrahim thank you for your good heart."

@Joycelyn Mills wrote:

"God bless him."

@Shadrack Martey wrote:

"Herrrrr God Continue to bless Ibrahim mahama and the the grace he has to also rain in my life."

@Blofónyo_mami wrote:

"God bless Ibrahim Mahama."

Adwenpahene's death and burial

Adwenpahene was buried on April 17, 2025, in Stuttgart, Germany. He passed away on April 4, 2025, breaking the hearts of friends and loved ones.

Reports indicate that Adwenpahene was diagnosed with high blood pressure years ago and given medicine to take.

However, he stopped taking the medicine at some point in his life, giving various excuses for his actions, leading to complications and his subsequent demise. Sadly, Adwenpahene left behind a wife and five kids.

Source: YEN.com.gh