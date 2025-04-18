Appiah Stadium, who recently travelled to Germany for his late friend Adwenpahene's funeral,l was seen exploring Stuttgart after the burial

The political commentator shared some of his moments, which included an interaction with a white fan on social media

His sightseeing moments have generated significant buzz as netizens share their thoughts in the comments section

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian political commentator Appiah Stadium embarked on a sightseeing tour of Stuttgart after attending his friend Adwenpahene's funeral.

Appiah Stadium explores Germany after Adwenpahene's funeral. Photo source: AppiahStadium

Source: Facebook

Appiah departed Ghana on April 16 with his colleague Kwame Ahenfie for the funeral, which happened in Stuttgart on April 17.

Adwenpahene passed away on April 4, 2025, after he reportedly succumbed to his battle with a blood pressure-related condition.

The late blogger was known for his controversial hot takes and his massive support for the National Democratic Party and John Dramani Mahama during last year's presidential elections.

Appiah, who appeared to have represented the leader of the party at the funeral, took to the streets to take in some touristy activities.

Photo of the late Adwenpahene and his bereaved wife, Becky. Photo source: BeckyTV/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video he posted on April 18, Appiah Stadium shared his hilarious encounter near a small lake as he toured Stuttgart city.

Appiah couldn't hide his joy after seeing how the fishes in the lake swam freely. He joked that the fish wanted to befriend him and compared the scenario to Ghana, where someone would have easily harvested it for food.

Appiah Stadium is also referenced to Ghana's illegal mining menace, aka Galamsey, in water bodies as a huge threat to aquatic life, making it impossible for Ghanaians to experience what he did in Stuttgart.

Watch the videos of Appiah Stadium's encounters in Stuttgart:

Fans react to Adwenpahene's moments in Germany

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Adwenpahene's moments in Germany.

love u back said:

"Wontumi a whole chairman for NPP destroyed the rivers in Ashanti region."

Dikeni commented:

"Yes Appiah stadium and kwame Ahenfie have really show love to Adwenpahene May his soul rest in peace."

energy_de_barber shared:

"At this point I think Appiah stadium stay and replace adwenpahene and service Becky 😂😂😂."

Society commented:

"Appiah Stadium may be in Germany, but make some big program pae for Ghana way bigmen and president go day there today, we go see him for there 😂."

Appiah Stadium donates money at Adwenpahene's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium had donated a colossal amount at his deceased friend Adwenpahene's funeral.

At the funeral, he donated € 1,000, an equivalent of GH¢17,551.00, to Adwenpahene's widow and five kids.

In addition to this, Appiah handed ver an amount of money to the family on behalf of Ibrahim Mahama.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh