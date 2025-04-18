A young Ghanaian man working as a Bolt driver in Kumasi in the Ashanti region has shared how he ended up in the business

The Bolt driver said he makes a good monthly salary from the business through his strategies, which he has developed

Social media users who saw the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the post

A Ghanaian man who was trained and used to work as a sonographer left the job and started working as a Bolt driver.

The man who works as a Bolt driver in Kumasi in the Ashanti region shared how much he makes as a ride-hailing app driver.

In an Instagram video, the man said that even though he started as a Bolt driver earlier, he stopped to focus on school and some leadership roles he was aspiring for.

The young man said he stopped in 2022 so he could focus on his campaign as the president of the Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG). After he won the election, he needed to combine his studies with the leadership role, and that did not allow him to continue as a driver of a ride-hailing app.

He went back to the Bolt driving business when he handed over as the GRASAG president. He showed his earnings to his passenger and indicated that he made a revenue of GHC 7,528 on the app in February alone. However, he made 8,270 after he added all the offline trips he made.

The Bolt driver shared some of his strategy, which ensures he earns enough.

“I start early at dawn around 5 AM, and then I break around 10 AM to attend to other responsibilities because I’m into other businesses. "

"If you pay attention to details and strategically operate, you will make a lot of money. I prefer to do more online trips than off-trip. The app is designed in such a way that the more trips you go on, the more revenue you generate," he added.

The man said he has other businesses, and even though he is a trained sonographer, he earns more from driving and doing other things.

As a trained sonographer, the man said he was being paid a little over GHC3,000, and that made him quit the job so he could drive for Bolt full-time.

Ghanaians celebrate industrious Bolt driver

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @kwamemotion1 on Instagram. Read them below:

Arthurfrancis.5 said:

“What do you want car owners to think about their drivers?”

Jhay_bass wrote:

“I'm a bolt driver too I make 500ghc a day aside my fuel and bolt commissions.”

Frimpongcharisma said:

“He went to the best school in Ghana 🇬🇭. Prempeh College.”

Absarpomaa wrote:

“Tell him I'm ready to give him an ultrasound machine for his centre on instalment basis.”

Cocosmontessori said:

“Wow...that is a brother who has his life well planned out. Wish him success and a financial breakthrough.”

K_aboagye wrote:

“He picked me up one time. He is good at what he does. I kept asking him if he really was a bolt driver.”

Orandolf2 said:

“The brother really understands how the ride-hailing apps work. I mean the mechanisms behind the app and how it selects rides for the driver. If you understand it, you'll really earn that much. I loved it when he mentioned that start early. When you're that literate on top of that and business-minded, there are so many things you can do with the car.”

