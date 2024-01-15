25 fun challenges to do with friends both at home and in transit

Friendship is a beautiful journey filled with shared experiences and memories. Engaging in challenges with friends can add an element of excitement to the friendship. From cooking contests to scavenger hunts, activities you can do at home or in transit are extensive. But with a broad list to choose from, what are some fun challenge ideas to do with friends?

Four friends raise their hands in unison. Photo: pexels.com, @diva-plavalaguna (modified by author)

There are many ways you can have fun with your friends. One of the most exciting methods is through fun challenges. These can range from fun indoor activities to challenging outdoor adventures. You could also try virtual challenges if you’re not in the exact location.

25 fun challenges to do with friends

Whether it’s a friendly cooking competition, a race to finish a puzzle, or a quest for an item in a scavenger hunt, the list of challenges to do with friends is extensive. They provide opportunities for laughter, learning, and creating unforgettable moments.

Fun challenges to do at home

Fun challenges at home can turn an ordinary day into an exciting one. They can range from a cooking competition and dance-offs to karaoke contests.

Blindfolded drawing challenge

A blindfolded gang on a dark background. Photo: pexels.com, @ajae

This challenge involves drawing different items while blindfolded. It tests your memory and spatial awareness, as you have to visualize the item in your mind and translate it onto paper without the aid of sight.

Makeup Challenge

Makeup brush on a black container. Photo: pexels.com, @andersonguerra

In this challenge, participants apply makeup without using a mirror or in the dark. It’s a test of your familiarity with makeup application techniques and products.

Guess the French fries challenge

French fries in a bowl. Photo: pexels.com, @dzeninalukac

This game involves a blind taste test of fries from different fast-food restaurants. Participants have to guess which restaurant each fry is from. It’s a test of your familiarity with other fast-food brands. The person who can correctly identify the most fries is the winner.

Cooking competition

Two women engage in a cooking session in the kitchen. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro

This competition involves having a cook-off with a specific ingredient. Participants are given the same ingredient and must create the most delicious dish they can using it. The dishes are then judged based on taste, presentation, and originality.

Guess the song challenge

A cheerful black woman with earphones. Photo: pexels.com, @olly

This challenge involves playing a song and having participants guess the lyrics. It’s an excellent challenge for music lovers and can be made more difficult by including songs from various genres and eras.

Chopstick and pea challenge

A close-up photo of chopsticks near wooden bowls. Photo: pexels.com, @eva-bronzini

Here, participants use chopsticks to move as many peas as possible from a pile into a small bowl within a set time limit.

Cling wrap challenge

A person wraps a chair with plastic wrap. Photo: pexels.com, @blue-bird

In the cling wrap contest, one person is trapped in a chair using cling wrap, and they have to try to escape as quickly as possible.

Bubblegum puffing challenge

A woman blows a bubblegum. Photo: pexels.com, @tekara-246992186

The bubblegum competition involves puffing a giant bubble with bubblegum. Participants chew a piece of bubblegum and then attempt to blow a big bubble.

Makeover challenges

A woman does a makeover on another woman. Photo: pexels.com, @marineza-vamvakari-403441019

Here, friends give each other makeovers. Each participant takes a turn to apply makeup or style the hair of another participant.

Build a Card House

A person builds a card structure. Photo: pexels.com, @mikhail-nilov

This challenge involves building a house using playing cards. Participants try to construct the tallest or most stable structure they can using only playing cards.

Dance-Off contest

Friends enjoy a dance-off. Photo: pexels.com, @gabby-k

In a dance-off, participants compete in a dance using their favourite moves. It’s a test of rhythm, creativity, and physical fitness. Participants can either choreograph their routines or freestyle to the beat.

How good is your memory challenge

A person's hand touching some memory playing cards. Photo: pexels.com, @nicola-barts

This challenge tests your memory. Participants could take turns saying a word related to a chosen theme, and each person must repeat all the previous words in the correct order. Alternatively, you could play a memory game with a deck of cards.

Oreo challenge

A close-up shot of Oreo cookies. Photo: pexels.com, @celsomejia

Here, participants are blindfolded and must guess the flavour of different Oreo cookies. It’s a test of your taste buds and knowledge of Oreo flavours. The person who can correctly identify the most flavours wins.

Outdoor challenging games

Outdoor games are a fantastic way to enjoy the outdoors with friends while testing your skills and having fun. They can range from physical activities like jumping rope to mental challenges like scavenger hunts, where you create a list of items to find within a specific time limit.

Egg-dropping challenge

White and brown chicken eggs in hay on a table. Photo: pexels.com, @klaus-nielsen

In this game, the goal is to drop an egg without breaking it. Participants must devise a way to protect the egg using various materials like straws, paper, tape, etc. You then have to catch an egg dropped from a certain height. The goal is to have your egg survive the fall without cracking.

Talk to a Stranger challenge

Three people talk by the river. Photo: pexels.com, @ashford-marx-1565533

Talking to a stranger involves participants talking to various strangers the longest. It’s a test of your social skills and confidence. The person who can hold a conversation with a stranger for the longest time is the winner.

Scavenger hunt

Here, participants have a list of items to find within a specific time limit. The items can be anything from particular objects to photos of certain places or situations. The first team to see all the items on the list is the winner.

Jumping rope challenges

Kids play jumping rope outdoors. Photo: pexels.com, @rdne

Here, you must jump rope for as long as possible or achieve the highest number of jumps. It’s a test of endurance, agility, and coordination. The participant who can jump the longest without tripping or complete the most jumps in a set period is declared the winner.

Hula hoop challenge

A woman playing with a hula hoop out outdoors. Photo: pexels.com, @karolina-grabowska

The hula hoop is a fun way to enjoy with your friends outdoors. Here, participants try to keep a hula hoop going around their waist for as long as possible without stopping. The person who can keep the hula hoop going the longest is the winner.

Ball-in-the-air challenge

A footballer does keep-ups on a football pitch. Photo: pexels.com, @thirdman

Here, you must keep the ball in the air for the most extended time without letting it touch the ground to win. Participants can use any part of their body to keep the ball aloft.

Ice challenges

A stainless steel bucket filled with ice. Photo: pexels.com, @enginakyurt

The ice challenge involves using ice to cool off on a warm day. The contest includes seeing who can stand holding an ice cube the longest, sliding on ice, or even an ice sculpting competition.

Explore the watermelon

A close-up photo of a person holding a green watermelon. Photo: pexels.com, @nc-farm-bureau-mark

This competition involves placing rubber bands around a watermelon until it explodes. Participants take turns adding rubber bands until the pressure from the rubber bands causes the watermelon to burst.

Challenges to do with friends online

Contesting with friends online can be a great way to stay connected and have fun, even when you can’t be together in person. They can range from skill-based challenges like makeup competitions to classic games like Try Not to Laugh.

Try not to laugh, challenge

A laugh neon light signage turned on. Photo: pexels.com, @timmossholder

This challenge involves watching a series of funny videos without laughing. Participants try to keep a straight face while watching the most humorous clips. The person who can manage the most videos without laughing is declared the winner.

Virtual fitness challenge

Barbells on the floor of a gym. Photo: pexels.com, @leonardho

This challenge involves setting fitness goals and working towards them together. Participants could aim to run a certain distance, do a specific number of push-ups, or achieve a particular yoga pose. Participants track their progress using websites or apps and log in online.

Virtual karaoke contest

A woman holds a microphone while singing. Photo: pexels.com, @olly

You can easily organize a virtual karaoke contest online. Platforms like the Karaoke Lounge discord channel allow karaoke enthusiasts worldwide to sing 24/7 on voice channels. Another platform is KaraFun, which gives you access to an extensive karaoke library from any web browser

Virtual board game

A glass chessboard set. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay

Many online platforms offer web-based or app-based versions of classic board games like chess, checkers, and Scrabble. You can set up a private game room, invite friends, and start playing.

The list above provides fun challenges to do with friends at home and in transit. They include board game tournaments, cooking competitions, or DIY craft projects at home. While in transit, you could consider trivia games related to your surroundings, friendly debates, or mobile gaming competitions.

