Kumawood actor Justice Hymns, also known as Mmebusem or Ghana Jesus, has got married in a beautiful wedding ceremony

Ghana Jesus married his longtime partner, Millicent, at Asufia Nketia near Kumasi on Saturday, February 1, 2025

Videos from the wedding ceremony which emerged online excited fans and elicited congratulatory messages from social media users

Ghanaian comic actor Justice Hymns, popularly known as Mmebusem or Ghana Jesus, has tied the knot in a lovely marriage ceremony.

The Kumawood star married his beautiful girlfriend, identified as Millicent, at Asuofia Nketia near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Pre-wedding photos of Ghana Jesus

News of Mmebusem's wedding ceremony emerged on social media courtesy of his colleague actor and skitmaker, Ras Nene a.k.a Dr Likee, who shared a flier on Instagram.

The flier, which could be described as an invitation card, had the couple dressed in with full smiles. Per the invitation, the wedding was to be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, February 1, 2025, and it happened exactly so.

Videos from the ceremony which have found their onto social media show many lovely scenes of the ceremony which was in two folds, traditional marriage and white wedding.

Ghana Jesus's traditional wedding

The first leg of the ceremony was the traditional wedding which saw the actor dressing in green kente. His bride also rocked kaba and down made from the same kente design.

Arriving at the venue, Ghana Jesus interacted with some family members before being ushered in the bride's house.

After the necessary activities were undertaken, a female reverend minister blessed the couple before those present introduced themselves.

Watch the video below:

Ghana Jesus's white wedding and reception

A few hours after the traditional marriage, the couple had their white wedding and reception. This time, Ghana Jesus wore a cream-coloured suit with a black tie. His bride went for a peach-coloured dress.

Watch the video below:

The couple had fun at the reception, held on a park, including moments when they took over the dancefloor to show some moves. They even did a dance battle with DopeNation's Zormizor.

See the video below:

Massive Congratulations for Ghana Jesus after wedding

The videos from Ghana Jesus' wedding have been well-received by social media users. Many took to the comment sections to share their congratulatory messages

@reginaboakye8686 said:

"CONGRATULATIONS ❤❤❤.

@0tismadaline said:

"Congratulations to him 🎉

@guysking9145 said:

"😂😂❤ we thank God for the union."

oheneba_titi_dankwa said:

"😂😂😂😂 God is watching her for snatching His only son 😂."

juttar.juttar said:

"Ghana Jesus get feelings 😂😂😂."

naa_cash_1998 said:

"Eiii, Jesus wey get feelings 😂😂😂🔥🔥."

