Ghanaian TikTok couple Isaac and Agnes impressed many as they stepped out to celebrate Valentine's Day

The popular couple was spotted wearing matching outfits and displaying their love and affection in public

Their trending video has sparked mixed reactions from many netizens who watched the video clip on TikTok

Isaac and Agnes, the Ghanaian couple who became an internet sensation at their wedding, have stepped out in style to celebrate Valentine's Day.

The couple were spotted in town rocking matching outfits, displaying affection and the strong bond between them as they celebrated romantically.

A video sighted on TikTok captured the adorable duo, dressed in red and white attires, being lovey-dovey behind a saloon car.

Agnes wore a white T-shirt and a red cap to match her husband's as they joined several couples across the globe to observe Valentine's Day.

Isaac and Agnes' love story

The couple went viral on TikTok after their pre-wedding photoshoot emerged on social media, with many insinuating that Isaac was not good-looking.

Because of this, he was nicknamed Kasongo, an East African word that has become synonymous with ugliness in Ghana, and many netizens urged Agnes not to marry him.

Despite the unwarranted attack on Isaac's looks, the marriage took place nonetheless to the admiration of their loved ones and the disappointment of naysayers.

What was intended to make Isaac feel bad and make Agnes resent him and possibly refuse to marry him, has now become a blessing to the couple.

The viral TikTok couple have, since the incident, received several goodies, including a car, from benevolent Ghanaians who admire them.

Isaac and Agnes also recently signed a contract with a herbal medicine-producing company as brand ambassadors as their love continues to blossom.

What is Valentine's Day?

Celebrated on February 14 each year, Valentine's Day is a special occasion where couples renew and remind each other of their love.

The day is marked by exchanging gifts, cards, love messages, and planning romantic dinners, and exchanging presents.

Others have also used the day to renew their marital vows to their partners either privately or before their loved ones and friends.

Reactions to Isaac, Agnes' Valentine's Day outing

Isaac and Agnes' Valentine's Day outing has sparked reactions on social media, with many netizens reacting.

Below are some of the comments on the trending video.

@VANDA said:

"Masa be fast we are waiting for kasongo babies."

@Exzibit d bright also said:

"Mr Isaac you are looking more fresher and it can affect your career."

@santemart commented:

"You will do saaa na someone will take her from you p333."

@Nicki also commented:

"Woow you guys are looking sweet."

Isaac and Agnes feature in music video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Isaac and Agnes were featured in a new music video for a song titled Dwɛ.

The song, released a couple of months ago, was composed by the upcoming Ghanaian artist Oheneba Grande.

In the music video, Isaac was portrayed as a hardworking man who would do anything to keep his wife happy.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

