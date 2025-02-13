Top 20 gift suggestions for International Women's Day to make her feel special

International Women's Day celebrates the achievements and contributions of remarkable women worldwide. It's a day marked by events, gatherings, and expressions of gratitude. From personalised items to luxurious pampering sets, find the perfect gift suggestions for International Women's Day to put a smile on her face.

International Women's Day honours the achievements and contributions of women globally.

Key takeaways

International Women's Day ( 8th March ) honours women's social, economic, cultural, and political contributions worldwide.

) honours women's social, economic, cultural, and political contributions worldwide. It serves as a global platform to advocate for women's rights, workplace equality, and the elimination of gender-based discrimination.

The IWD theme for 2025 is "Accelerate Action"; it calls for action to eliminate barriers that prevent women from reaching their full potential.

is "Accelerate Action"; it calls for action to eliminate barriers that prevent women from reaching their full potential. International Women's Day is a time to celebrate and appreciate women through thoughtful gifts that make them feel cherished.

Top gift suggestions for International Women's Day

Gifts are a powerful way to express your appreciation for someone. International Women's Day is no exception; it is the perfect occasion to celebrate and honour the incredible women in your life.

Here are thoughtful and special Women's Day gifts to consider, to make them feel cherished and valued.

Thoughtful International Women's Day gift ideas

Gifting women on International Women's Day is one way to show appreciation, respect, and gratitude for the women in our lives. It's a gesture to acknowledge their hard work, dedication, and the many roles they play. Explore the following Women's Day gift ideas.

Personalised necklace

Gifting a woman a personalised necklace makes for a beautiful present.

A personalised necklace featuring her initials or a meaningful date is a beautiful and sentimental gift. It shows thoughtfulness and adds a personal touch to her accessory collection. She can wear it daily as a reminder of your appreciation.

Feminism inspired artwork

Commission a custom painting of a place or memory with special significance to her. Better yet, get replicas of iconic feminist artworks from artists like Judy Chicago, Barbara Kruger, Faith Ringgold, and Guerrilla Girls.

Kitchen devices

Kitchen appliances make great Women's Day gifts. Select one she desires or upgrade her old appliances to newer versions. Examples of ideal kitchen gadgets include juicers, mixer grinders, processors, blenders, and coffee makers.

Subscription box

Gift her a subscription box tailored to her interests, such as a book club, beauty products, or gourmet snacks. She'll receive a curated selection of items she loves each month, making the celebration go beyond one day.

Artisanal handbag

Artisanal handbags, known for their high quality and fashionable designs, make ideal gifts for International Women's Day.

Choose an artisanal handbag made by local craftsmen, reflecting her unique style. This high-quality and fashionable accessory is both practical and stylish. It shows your recognition of her individuality and support for craftsmanship.

International Women's Day gift ideas for employees

March 8th is a day to appreciate your female employees with thoughtful gifts recognising their hard work and dedication. Discover creative and meaningful gift ideas to celebrate this special occasion.

Customised notebook

The customised notebook helps women jot down things at their workplace. It allows them to remember their busy schedule for the day and note down many other elements of life. Purchase an attractive notebook with a floral pattern or any design she likes.

Healthy snack box

Show you care about her well-being with a box of healthy snacks, promoting wellness and providing a boost during the workday.

A box filled with healthy snacks, such as nuts, dried fruits, and energy bars, promotes wellness in the workplace. It's a thoughtful gift that supports their health and provides a boost during the workday. This gesture shows you care about their well-being.

Virtual fitness class

Arrange access to a virtual fitness class subscription for activities like yoga, pilates, or aerobics. This gift encourages a healthy lifestyle and offers a convenient way to stay active.

Motivational books

Gift them a selection of motivational books that inspire personal and professional growth. Choose titles by renowned authors that offer valuable insights and encouragement. Examples include The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World by Melinda Gates and Becoming by Michelle Obama.

Personalised desk accessories

Working women will find personalised desk accessories unique and useful gifts. Choose gifts such as mouse pads, coasters, or pen holders with their initials or a special message. These items add a personal touch to their workspace and enhance their office environment.

Corporate gift ideas for Women's Day

On Women's Day, you can gift your female employees and show gratitude towards their significant contribution to the company. Elevate your corporate gifting with these unique and thoughtful presents for Women's Day.

Executive gift basket

Corporate gift baskets are perfect for acknowledging International Women's Day at the office or workplace.

Create an executive gift basket with premium items like gourmet coffee, luxury chocolates, and high-quality stationery. A beautifully assembled corporate gift basket can leave a lasting impression on female clients and co-workers.

Customised power bank

Provide a customised power bank with her name or the company logo. It's a practical and essential accessory for staying connected on the go. This gift shows that you value her productivity and want to support her in every way.

Eco-friendly gift set

Choose an eco-friendly gift set with sustainable products like reusable water bottles, bamboo utensils, and organic skincare. This gift promotes environmental responsibility and aligns with modern corporate values.

Virtual networking event

Organise a virtual networking event with industry leaders and mentors. This unique gift offers valuable opportunities for professional growth and connection. It reflects your commitment to supporting her career advancement.

Personalised portfolio

Elevate her professional style with a personalised portfolio folder, elegantly embossed with her initials or name.

A personalised portfolio folder with her initials or name adds a touch of sophistication to her professional accessories. It's perfect for carrying documents, business cards, and a tablet. This elegant gift shows your recognition of her professionalism and dedication.

Women's Day gift hampers

Delight the women in your life with beautifully curated gift hampers. Hampers can be customised to include items that reflect the recipient's interests and preferences, making the gift feel thoughtful and special.

Relaxation basket

This is a perfect Women's Day gift for your mom, sister or friend who struggles to make time for self-care. Create a relaxation hamper filled with scented candles, bath bombs, and a cosy blanket. This luxurious gift encourages her to take time for self-care and relaxation.

Gourmet cooking hamper

Indulge her culinary passion with a gourmet cooking hamper, packed with premium ingredients and a cookbook for creating delectable meals.

A gourmet cooking hamper with premium ingredients, such as olive oil, spices, and a cookbook, is perfect for culinary enthusiasts. It provides her with everything she needs to create delicious meals.

Travel essentials hamper

Travel essentials hampers with items like a travel pillow, a stylish passport holder, and a portable charger are ideal for those who love to travel. It offers practical and thoughtful items for her adventures. Such a present shows your support for her passion for exploration.

Creative arts hamper

Creative arts hampers with supplies like sketchbooks, watercolour paints, and brushes are perfect for artistic individuals. It encourages them to explore their creativity and enjoy artistic expression. This gift reflects your appreciation for their artistry.

Feminist movie collection

Surprise her with a curated collection of heartwarming films by, for, or about women—perfect for an inspiring movie night.

Consider gifting your girl a curated collection of heartwarming films created by, for, or about women. Examples include Louise, Little Women, Jawed Angels, Thel, Whale Rider, and The Piano.

What is a good gift for International Women's Day?

Personalised gifts like engraved jewellery, custom-made tote bags, or photo albums are ideal presents. Another great choice could be a luxurious pampering set, like a spa gift certificate or a box filled with her favourite skincare products.

How do you make a woman feel special on Women's Day?

Acknowledge and celebrate her contributions and achievements with a token of appreciation. In addition, small gestures, like penning a heartfelt note or preparing her favourite meal, can make an impact.

What should you gift a girl on Women's Day?

You could consider gifts like chocolate, shopping vouchers, a new dress or a pampering set filled with skincare products. In addition, you could get her concert tickets or book a weekend adventure trip.

Do people give gifts for Women's Day?

Yes. It is a wonderful gesture to show appreciation while celebrating the special woman in your life.

What is the theme for International Women's Day 2025?

According to WILPF, the IWD theme 2025 is "Accelerate Action". The theme calls for action to eliminate barriers that prevent women from reaching their full potential.

These are some of the best gift suggestions for International Women's Day to make her feel special. Each of these gifts reflects thoughtful consideration and appreciation for the unique qualities and contributions of the women in your life.

