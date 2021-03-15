How to apply for a Teachers Training College in Ghana in 2022

Those considering a teaching job in Ghana are required to undergo the requisite training at one of the numerous teacher training colleges in the country. These colleges are accredited and overseen by the country's Ministry of Education and include private and public institutions. If you have been wondering how to apply for the teacher training college in Ghana, this guide has you covered.

The teachers' training colleges were founded to develop human resources and cater to the increase in demand for teachers in schools. Teacher education in Ghana is taken with a lot of seriousness and is tailored to meet the country's wide-ranging educational needs.

How to apply for a teachers training college in Ghana

Here is a look at everything you need to know about teacher training colleges in Ghana.

What qualifications do you need for teacher training?

While there are several colleges of education in the country, admission into any of them is not automatic. This makes it essential for potential applicants to ensure they meet the minimum requirements for the course they wish to pursue. Here is a look at the general requirements.

If you are a WASSCE holder, you must pass at least six subjects. These comprise English Language and Mathematics with a minimum of C6 in any three of the six subjects relevant to your program choice.

If you are an SSCE holder, you must pass at least six subjects, including English language and Mathematics. Three of the six subjects must be directly related to the program of your choice.

Do colleges of education accept D7? It depends on the certificate you are using to apply. While a credit pass in WASSCE means grades from A1 to C6, a credit pass for SSCE means grades from A1 to D7. So, if you have a D7 in SSCE, you may be considered for admission.

How to apply for teachers training college

How do I get the teacher training application form? Here is a look at the necessary steps.

You will be required to pay two hundred cedis to the teacher training colleges account at any branch of Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited. You can choose to make payment through mobile money on the following networks: Tigo Cash, Vodafone Cash, Airtel Money, and MTN Mobile Money by dialling short code *924*8# from any of the networks. After payment, you will be issued with a system-generated Personal Identification Number (PIN) and an admission application serial number. Visit the colleges of education teacher's portal in Ghana and follow the onscreen prompts. You will be asked to select your preferred course and at most three institutions. Kindly note that any teacher training forms not properly completed will not be processed. After completing the online application form, you will be required to print a copy. You will then send this copy alongside one passport photograph and copies of your result slip by EMS priority envelope obtainable from Ghana Post. The package should be addressed to the principal of the first college you selected. After your application is received and assessed, you will receive a text message confirming your application. For this, make sure you provide the correct phone numbers when filling out the training college forms. When your application has been successfully processed, you will receive admission offer notifications via SMS. Unsuccessful applicants do not receive an admission notification.

What are the courses offered at teacher training colleges in Ghana?

Before applying to the teaching training college, applicants need to get acquainted with the courses offered to see whether they suit their passion and choice.

The National Teaching Council of Principals of the various Colleges of Education has listed the various programs to be studied under the new reform policy. Here is a look at the current courses on offer.

Bachelor of Education - Agricultural Science

Bachelor of Education - Early Childhood Development

Bachelor of Education - English & Arabic

Bachelor of Education - English & Ghanaian Language

Bachelor of Education - French

Bachelor of Education - Geography & History

Bachelor of Education - Home Economics

Bachelor of Education - ICT & Mathematics

Bachelor of Education - ICT & Science

Bachelor of Education – Mathematics and Science

Bachelor of Education - P.E & Science

Bachelor of Education - Primary Education

Bachelor of Education - RME & Music

Bachelor of Education - Technical/ Vocational

Bachelor of Education - Visual Arts

Accredited training colleges in Ghana

Potential applicants looking for the ideal teachers training college have a wide range of options to choose from. There are 46 teacher training colleges in Ghana. These include eight private institutions and 38 public ones. Here is a detailed look at the public institutions.

Wiawso College of Education

Wesley College of Education

Tumu College of Education

Tamale College of Education

St. Teresa's College of Education

St. Monica's College of Education

St. Louis College of Education

St. Joseph College of Education

St. Francis' College of Education

St John Bosco College of Education

SDA College of Education

Presbyterian Women's College of Education

Presbyterian College of Education

Peki College of Education

Ola College of Education

Ofinso College of Education

Nusrat Jahan College of Education

Mount Mary College of Education

Mampong Technical College of Education

Komenda College of Education

Kibi Presbyterian College of Education

Jasikan College of Education

Holy Child College of Education

Gbewaa College of Education

Foso College of Education

Evangelical Presbyterian College of Education

Enchi College of Education

Dambai College of Education

Bimbila E.P. College of Education

Berekum College of Education

Bagabaga College of Education

Atebubu College of Education

Akrokerri College of Education

Akatsi College of Education

Agogo Presbyterian College of Education

Ada College of Education

Accra College of Education

Abetifi Presbyterian College of Education

Private institutions

The country has eight private teacher training institutions.

AIM Professionals Institute and Training College

Cambridge Teacher Training College

Holy Spirit College of Education

Jackson College of Education

McCoy College of Education

Methodist College of Education

SDA College of Education

St Ambrose College of Education

What is the closing date for teacher training forms?

The 2022 teacher training colleges admission application is scheduled to close on Friday, July 26, 2022. The application portal will also be inaccessible from 11:59 pm on the same day.

If you have been trying to figure out how to apply for a teachers training college in Ghana, this guide has all the information you need. Feel free to go ahead and select your preferred course and learning institution(s).

