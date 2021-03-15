How to apply for a Teachers Training College in Ghana in 2022
Those considering a teaching job in Ghana are required to undergo the requisite training at one of the numerous teacher training colleges in the country. These colleges are accredited and overseen by the country's Ministry of Education and include private and public institutions. If you have been wondering how to apply for the teacher training college in Ghana, this guide has you covered.
The teachers' training colleges were founded to develop human resources and cater to the increase in demand for teachers in schools. Teacher education in Ghana is taken with a lot of seriousness and is tailored to meet the country's wide-ranging educational needs.
How to apply for a teachers training college in Ghana
Here is a look at everything you need to know about teacher training colleges in Ghana.
What qualifications do you need for teacher training?
While there are several colleges of education in the country, admission into any of them is not automatic. This makes it essential for potential applicants to ensure they meet the minimum requirements for the course they wish to pursue. Here is a look at the general requirements.
If you are a WASSCE holder, you must pass at least six subjects. These comprise English Language and Mathematics with a minimum of C6 in any three of the six subjects relevant to your program choice.
If you are an SSCE holder, you must pass at least six subjects, including English language and Mathematics. Three of the six subjects must be directly related to the program of your choice.
Do colleges of education accept D7? It depends on the certificate you are using to apply. While a credit pass in WASSCE means grades from A1 to C6, a credit pass for SSCE means grades from A1 to D7. So, if you have a D7 in SSCE, you may be considered for admission.
How to apply for teachers training college
How do I get the teacher training application form? Here is a look at the necessary steps.
- You will be required to pay two hundred cedis to the teacher training colleges account at any branch of Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited.
- You can choose to make payment through mobile money on the following networks: Tigo Cash, Vodafone Cash, Airtel Money, and MTN Mobile Money by dialling short code *924*8# from any of the networks.
- After payment, you will be issued with a system-generated Personal Identification Number (PIN) and an admission application serial number.
- Visit the colleges of education teacher's portal in Ghana and follow the onscreen prompts.
- You will be asked to select your preferred course and at most three institutions.
- Kindly note that any teacher training forms not properly completed will not be processed.
- After completing the online application form, you will be required to print a copy. You will then send this copy alongside one passport photograph and copies of your result slip by EMS priority envelope obtainable from Ghana Post. The package should be addressed to the principal of the first college you selected.
- After your application is received and assessed, you will receive a text message confirming your application. For this, make sure you provide the correct phone numbers when filling out the training college forms.
- When your application has been successfully processed, you will receive admission offer notifications via SMS. Unsuccessful applicants do not receive an admission notification.
What are the courses offered at teacher training colleges in Ghana?
Before applying to the teaching training college, applicants need to get acquainted with the courses offered to see whether they suit their passion and choice.
The National Teaching Council of Principals of the various Colleges of Education has listed the various programs to be studied under the new reform policy. Here is a look at the current courses on offer.
- Bachelor of Education - Agricultural Science
- Bachelor of Education - Early Childhood Development
- Bachelor of Education - English & Arabic
- Bachelor of Education - English & Ghanaian Language
- Bachelor of Education - French
- Bachelor of Education - Geography & History
- Bachelor of Education - Home Economics
- Bachelor of Education - ICT & Mathematics
- Bachelor of Education - ICT & Science
- Bachelor of Education – Mathematics and Science
- Bachelor of Education - P.E & Science
- Bachelor of Education - Primary Education
- Bachelor of Education - RME & Music
- Bachelor of Education - Technical/ Vocational
- Bachelor of Education - Visual Arts
Accredited training colleges in Ghana
Potential applicants looking for the ideal teachers training college have a wide range of options to choose from. There are 46 teacher training colleges in Ghana. These include eight private institutions and 38 public ones. Here is a detailed look at the public institutions.
- Wiawso College of Education
- Wesley College of Education
- Tumu College of Education
- Tamale College of Education
- St. Teresa's College of Education
- St. Monica's College of Education
- St. Louis College of Education
- St. Joseph College of Education
- St. Francis' College of Education
- St John Bosco College of Education
- SDA College of Education
- Presbyterian Women's College of Education
- Presbyterian College of Education
- Peki College of Education
- Ola College of Education
- Ofinso College of Education
- Nusrat Jahan College of Education
- Mount Mary College of Education
- Mampong Technical College of Education
- Komenda College of Education
- Kibi Presbyterian College of Education
- Jasikan College of Education
- Holy Child College of Education
- Gbewaa College of Education
- Foso College of Education
- Evangelical Presbyterian College of Education
- Enchi College of Education
- Dambai College of Education
- Bimbila E.P. College of Education
- Berekum College of Education
- Bagabaga College of Education
- Atebubu College of Education
- Akrokerri College of Education
- Akatsi College of Education
- Agogo Presbyterian College of Education
- Ada College of Education
- Accra College of Education
- Abetifi Presbyterian College of Education
Private institutions
The country has eight private teacher training institutions.
- AIM Professionals Institute and Training College
- Cambridge Teacher Training College
- Holy Spirit College of Education
- Jackson College of Education
- McCoy College of Education
- Methodist College of Education
- SDA College of Education
- St Ambrose College of Education
What is the closing date for teacher training forms?
The 2022 teacher training colleges admission application is scheduled to close on Friday, July 26, 2022. The application portal will also be inaccessible from 11:59 pm on the same day.
If you have been trying to figure out how to apply for a teachers training college in Ghana, this guide has all the information you need. Feel free to go ahead and select your preferred course and learning institution(s).
