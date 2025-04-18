Ama Endorsed: 5 Gorgeous Pictures of the Late Carpenter Getting People Missing Her Fashion Style
- Astute businesswoman and carpenter, Ama Endorsed's untimely death was announced on April 17, 2025
- Many celebrities and sympathisers have taken to social media to mourn with her family and to remember her great works
- YEN.com.gh has compiled beautiful pictures of the talented carpenter and her fashion style which will be missed by many
The unfortunate news of the demise of Ghanaian female carpenter and influencer, Ama Endorsed, took over the internet on April 17, 2025, as many Ghanaians and fans went online to mourn her passing.
Ama Endorsed's fashion sense
Despite her demise, one thing many would surely remember is her impact in the architectural industry and her expertise in that field.
However, another thing many people would miss on their social media timeline is her gracing their screen with her beauty, lovely makeup, lifestyle and most of all her incredible fashion sense.
Below are the beautiful pictures of the late Ama Endorsed showing off her diverse fashion preferences:
- Figure-hugging pleated dress
The business mogul rocked a figure-hugging dress with the sides having ovesized pleats adding style to her long dress.
She wore a long frontal lace wig that hang across her back. The hair on the sides of her face were curled inwards adding volume and texture to her hair.
- Purple cleavage-bearing outfit
Ama Endorsed showed up to work in an official wear. She looked classy in a purple long dress that flaunted her cleavage.
She styled her look by wearing silver diamond bracelets and a ring, and a designer Louis Vuitton bag.
- Casual outfit
The deceased and talented carpenter flaunted the beautiful interior of her bedroom as she posed in a casual wear, a pair of shorts and a fitted cropped top.
The beautiful picture showed her well-decorated wall of pictures of herself and vanity mirror section.
- Bosslady look
The late carpenter proved that she was the real definition of dressing like how you want to be addressed.
In the picture below, Ama Endorsed looked like a real boss lady and her chic fashion style, which she displayed, would be dearly missed.
- Bodycon dress
Ama Endorsed looked stylish despite rocking a simple outfit. She wore a brown bodycon dress that accentuated her fine curves.
She paired her look by wearing black shoes and accessorised by wearing dark ombre sunglasses. The late carpenter posed in front of her white Mercedes-Benz at the Aburi Botanical Gardens.
Pictures of the late Ama Endorsed
Celebrities mourn the reported passing of Ama Endorsed
YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian music duo Keche, actress Charly D, and several other public figures took to social media to mourn the reported passing of beloved social media personality, Ama Endorsed.
In an emotional tribute, Keche shared a heartfelt message alongside a photo of Ama to grieve at her unexpected demise. They reflected on her vibrant presence and noted how deeply her passing has affected them.
Actress Charly D also shared her sorrow, stating how taken aback she was by the news. She offered her prayers and wished Ama eternal rest.
The news of Ama Endorsed’s alleged passing has triggered an outpouring of condolences online, with many fans and followers remembering her for her lively spirit and impact on social media.
