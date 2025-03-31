The boxing federation in Ghana (GBA) has been slammed by their counterparts in Nigeria following the death of Gabriel Olanrewaju

According to the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control, poor regulatory oversight by the GBA played a role in the Nigerian fighter’s demise

With Ghana observing the Eid holidays on Monday and Tuesday, the autopsy report is believed to be ready by Wednesday

The Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBBC) has strongly criticised the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) over the tragic passing of Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju.

Olanrewaju, known as "Success," faced Ghanaian opponent John Mbanugu in a fight that ultimately proved fatal.

Originally scheduled for Friday, March 28, the bout was unexpectedly called off after weigh-ins determined that Olanrewaju was not within the required weight class.

However, a last-minute arrangement saw him enter the ring on Saturday night, a decision that would cost him his life.

During the third round, a moment of distress struck—Olanrewaju staggered, hit the ropes, and collapsed.

According to Ghanaweb, medical personnel at the venue acted swiftly, transporting him to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Nigeria Boxing Board blames Ghana for boxer's death

Shedding more light on the circumstances surrounding the fight, NBBC secretary Remi Aboderin confirmed that the 40-year-old had initially received approval to compete on March 28 but was forced to withdraw due to weight discrepancies.

“Segun got our approval to fight in Ghana, a fight that was proposed to take place on a Friday.

"Unfortunately, they did weigh-in on Thursday, and he was found to be overweight, and they told him the person he was to fight was not his weight,” Aboderin explained, as quoted by Nigerian outlet PUNCH.

This setback was not just a sporting disappointment but a financial blow.

Struggling with debts and having left Nigeria with little money, Olanrewaju had no clear path forward.

With the original bout cancelled, Olanrewaju and his team set off for Lagos on Saturday morning.

Gabriel Olanrewaju’s tragic death has thrown both the Ghanaian and Nigerian boxing communities into a state of mourning. Photo by @TrendingEx.

Source: Twitter

However, as they reached the Aflao border, he reconsidered. Faced with the harsh reality of returning empty-handed, Olanrewaju contacted the Ghanaian matchmakers, inquiring about any available fights.

The response was immediate—there was an opening that night, and if he agreed to the previously rejected $500 purse increase, the fight could go ahead.

Despite NBBC not sanctioning this new arrangement, Olanrewaju turned back, driven by financial necessity rather than athletic ambition.

GBA’s oversight questioned

Aboderin squarely placed blame on the GBA, arguing that the Ghanaian authorities should have conducted proper due diligence before allowing him to fight.

“They called the matchmaker, who informed him that there was a fight on Saturday night and that they could put the fight for that Saturday, but we didn’t give him the approval for that, and this is where the GBA erred," he stated.

Beyond the regulatory lapse, this tragedy highlights a broader concern—the exploitation of struggling fighters.

Olanrewaju was not just competing; he was fighting for survival, a reality that cost him everything.

The prize Nigerian boxer would have earned before his death

YEN.com.gh also reported that more details surrounding the unfortunate death of Gabriel Olanrewaju have emerged since his sad demise.

While an autopsy to confirm his exact cause of death is yet to emerge, details of the prize money he would have earned have surfaced.

