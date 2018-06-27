How to register MTN mobile money online and other details

MTN mobile money online has significantly simplified the money transfer process in Ghana. With the increasing insecurity and infrastructural costs, most business organizations have resolved to migrate to mobile money online as their payment method. Online transactions are completely secure, simple, and convenient compared to cash transactions. But, do you know how to register MTN mobile money?

With so much going on in the tech world, telecommunication companies cannot afford to lag. After all, everyone else is implementing phenomenal technological innovations (some pacesetters) that are revolutionizing communication. MTN mobile money is one of these impactful technologies that simplify money transfer.

You must register on the platform to utilize it while using the reliable service provider. So, how do you complete the MTN mobile money registration?

MTN mobile money Ghana

MTN Ghana mobile money is a prominent means of payment currently used by millions of people from different nations in Africa. Ghana makes just a fraction of the users though it has become widespread.

Currently, many people in Ghana, especially the E-commerce business community, have changed to MTN mobile money as their new mode of payment. In addition, most businesses, including shops, supermarkets, wholesalers, and retailers, accept MTN mobile money as payment.

How to register MTN mobile money online

How can I register my MTN mobile money online? Acquiring and using this service begins with registration and opening an account. Then, MTN allows you to transfer money online via the MyMTN app or website.

However, you need to register your online wallet to access these services. The MTN Ghana mobile money limits the daily amount of money you can transfer in a day. So, what steps should you follow when doing the MTN mobile money official website registration.

Visit the website.

Click on “Register”.

Enter your username (phone number and PIN).

Enter the auto-generated captcha displayed below your username.

Key in the one-time password that you will receive on your phone from MTN.

Keep the password MTN will create for you or devise a secure one to remember easily.

Repeat the password in the third space (The password you have selected from the previous step).

Click on “Continue”.

Dial *126*1# to authorize your phone to access MTN web money.

MTN online registration on the app

How do I register MTN mobile money using the app? You can also decide to use the online registration app. This app contains all the information about the company in a simplified way. When you click on it, you can do anything concerning MTN online, be it registration, sending money, and making payments, among others.

MTN MoMo registration via their mobile app is easy and secure. The app is compatible with all operating systems, from Android to iOS. So, if you are wondering, “How do I register MTN mobile money on my phone using the app,” below are details on how to register.

Visit App Store (iPhone) or Play Store (Android) and download and install My MTN app Ghana on your phone.

Fill in personal details using these steps:

Enter your first and last name as registered on your ID card.

Select your gender

Tap on the list box and choose your country, Ghana, in this case.

Enter your date of birth

Fill in your contact details using these steps:

Enter your mobile number.

Key in your Address Number 1

Input Address Number 2

Enter Address Number 3

Enter the city you are living in

Input your Post Code

How to unlock MoMo account

Now that you have a sufficient reply to “How can I register my MTN MoMo?” it is time to use the app, but sometimes, problems might occur.

Have you forgotten your mobile money account password? Has someone tried to access your MTN MoMo wallet and keyed in the wrong password, thus blocking your account? Do not tense because you can unblock the account. Instead, do it yourself to avoid exposing your new password to other people. Follow the procedure below:

Dial *170# on your phone.

Select option 6, “My Wallet”

Pick option 5, “Change and reset PIN”

Choose option 2, "Reset PIN.”

Key in your new password and follow the subsequent steps keenly.

If the above steps are not successful, you can visit any MTN office in Ghana in person to get further assistance. The staff will help you unblock the MoMo wallet account within a few minutes. In addition, it will help if you bring an original copy of your ID card that you used to register for the mobile number.

Once at the office, give the staff your full ID names and disclose your date of birth as stated on the ID card. Next, you'll have to inform the staff how much money you last transacted and the balance you have in your MoMo account. Then, you will receive a text notification that will enable you to change your account’s password.

Request the staff to help you complete the next phase of resetting the password to unlock your MoMo account.

Another simple way to recover your MoMo account is by getting in touch through the official Facebook account. In your direct message, indicate the exact way that you lost your PIN, the respective phone number, date, and your request for account recovery.

MTN will respond within an hour and request more details to prove your identity. The information required is the same as what they need when doing a physical visit to their offices.

If everything else fails, give the company a call on their official customer service line, 100. Once you call, follow the prompts to speak to a representative that will guide you through the entire process of resetting your PIN.

Can you register MTN mobile money by yourself?

Clients can easily register for the MoMo service by going to the official MoMo website. Here, you'll have to enter all the required details, including your username (phone number) and other information, including your preferred MoMo PIN, to register.

What is the MTN MoMo code?

The official code for MoMo is *170#, and it is available to all subscribers in Ghana. It is the fastest way of accessing the MoMo platform and convenient for people without a smartphone.

How can I get MoMo account in Ghana?

The only way to get a MoMo account in Ghana is by completing the registration process. Any customer that meets the telecommunication company’s prerequisites can self-register on their website and activate their account.

Once you register MTN mobile money online, you don't have to visit a bank to send or receive money. Instead, you can comfortably receive cash to your online wallet and make payments for goods and services through the same platform at the comfort of your home.

