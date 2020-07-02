How to check and redeem your MTN points for Airtime and Bundles

MTN loyalty is a programme that enables Ghanaian MTN users to earn redeemable points whenever they use airtime or buy data on their SIM cards. You need to enrol in the programme to earn the redeemable points. Once enrolled, you should learn how to check your MTN points. Knowing how many you have accumulated will help you know how much airtime or bundles you can redeem.

MTN is ranked among the best mobile phone network providers in Ghana. One of the reasons for this is that it gives customers value for their loyalty. All subscribers are encouraged to enrol on the loyalty program. It is also necessary to learn how to check your MTN points as well as how to redeem them.

How to check your MTN points and redeem them

MTN points refer to the loyalty points customers are rewarded with every time they purchase airtime, SMS bundles, or internet bundles.

Your MTN SIM card has to be at least two years old for you to be eligible for participation. You can then convert your loyalty points into airtime and/ or data bundles.

Checking your points using the MTN loyalty codes

Follow the steps below to find out the number of loyalty points you have accumulated on your number.

Dial the USSD code *482# on your phone.

Choose option 1 to check your points balance.

Your balance will be displayed on the screen.

How to redeem your MTN points

Follow the steps below to redeem your loyalty points today.

The MTN points redeem code is *550#, so dial it on your mobile phone.

Select option 7 to begin the redemption process and follow the prompts.

Allow up to 48hrs for your points to be credited.

Alternatively, you can dial *482# and follow the prompts to redeem what you have accumulated.

How to use your MTN points

The mobile network provider allows customers to redeem their points for different uses, as explored below.

Airtime: The shortcode for airtime redemption is *482*1#. Choose one of the options that pop up on your screen to redeem airtime.

The shortcode for airtime redemption is *482*1#. Choose one of the options that pop up on your screen to redeem airtime. Internet bundles: The shortcode for data bundles redemption is *482*2#. Next, choose the package you desire, depending on the total points accumulated.

The shortcode for data bundles redemption is *482*2#. Next, choose the package you desire, depending on the total points accumulated. Non-network rewards: The shortcode for non-network rewards is *482*3#. Next, select the number you wish to send your points to and attract specific percentage discounts on the products you purchase.

Can I convert MTN points to airtime?

Yes, you can convert your points to airtime. Simply dial *482*1# on your device and follow the prompts.

How do I check my MTN bonus points?

You can check your bonus points by dialling *482# on your phone and following the prompts to complete the process.

What are MTN points?

These are loyalty points awarded to MTN subscribers whenever they use or purchase airtime, SMS bundles, and data bundles on their phones. You can redeem your MTN loyalty points to get free airtime or internet bundles.

Am I qualified to earn MTN points?

All MTN customers are eligible for the programme as long as they have used the network for at least two years.

MTN has a loyalty points programme that rewards customers using the network for at least two years. Learning how to check your MTN points is necessary, especially if you qualify for the programme.

