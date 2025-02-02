Ghanaian multi-millionaire and entrepreneur Osei Kwame Despite turned 63 on Sunday, February 2, 2025

Osei Kwame Despite's first son, Kennedy Osei shared heartfelt messages to wish his father well on his birthday praising his wisdom and hard work

Several social media users who saw the post joined Kennedy Osei to wish his father well and honour him

Ghanaian businessman and multi-millionaire Osei Kwame Despite celebrated his 63rd birthday on Sunday, February 2, 2024.

His family and friends shared heartfelt messages on social media to celebrate the popular founder of Despite Media and Despite Group of Companies.

His first son, Kennedy Osei took to Instagram to share lovely birthday messages on his father’s birthday.

The lawyer shared a first post simply wishing his dad a happy birthday with some heart emojis.

“Happy Birthday Dad. ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

In another post, Kennedy Osei said his father inspires and pushes him to aim high and achieve great feats.

“Happy Birthday, Dad! Every day, I watch you move with grace, wisdom, and an unshakable drive, and I’m reminded of the greatness I strive to reach. Your journey—from humble beginnings to the empire you’ve built—teaches me that with hard work and integrity, no dream is too big.”

“You don’t just inspire me; you push me to soar higher, to dream beyond limits, and to build a legacy worthy of your name. I’m beyond blessed to call you my father, my mentor, and my biggest inspiration,” he added.

He prayed for God’s blessings for his beloved father.

“May God continue to bless you abundantly. Love you, Dad!”

Netizens wish Osei Kwame Despite well

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Kennedy Osei. Read them below:

Akwasi_ab said:

“The Greatest Champion Mr Osei Kwame Despite with a Smooth Smile , Senior Man Happy Birthday 🎂🎁🎊🎈🎉 Age with Grace and Good Health.❤️.”

Abigail_simpson55 wrote:

“Happy birthday Sir, we pray for long life with good health. Enjoy your day🥰🥰🥰.”

Iam_khi.khi said:

“Happy birthday to him , may God continue to bless him always 🙏🏽.”

Dadajoelive wrote:

“Happy birthday to the great son of Ghana 🇬🇭. More power to do more 🙌.”

Gorgeousfeet04 said:

“Awww he shares the same birthday wt my son who is also called Kwame....Awww HBD sir..live long.”

Zeesadie24 wrote:

“Happy blessed birthday Sir🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳💃💃💃💃 may the Lord continue to grant you grace,goodhealth and bless everything you do Amen 🤲🤲🤲.”

Nanak1 said:

“If humility, love and understanding life and humanity was a person, that would be His most Revered😊. He loves genuinely and doesn’t even know how to hide it😀. Even showing his love to someone like me infront of others never bugs Him. May His special days like this continue ahead above 100yrs plus. Happy Birthday 🥳🎂🥂😊.”

East Legon Executive Club celebrates Despite

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that East Legon Executive Club members celebrated Osei Kwame Despite on his birthday.

The club members engaged in sporting activities, photo sessions, and a cake-cutting ceremony at the Fitness Club Centre.

Social media users who watched the videos and photos thronged the comment section to celebrate the rich entrepreneur.

