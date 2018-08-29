150+ best wedding invitation messages for friends and family

A marriage ceremony is one of the most important ceremonies in your life. You might want to invite some of your loved ones to witness the union. This can be done by sending wedding invitation messages to friends using an electronic card or an SMS.

While you have probably sent invitations to all your guests, it is a little different with your close friends. You might be considering sending them casually worded or even funnier invites. Whether you are planning to create a card, SMS, or WhatsApp message for a wedding invitation, the following wording ideas for friends will work for you.

Wedding invitation messages for friends and family

How do you write a wedding invitation message? A wedding entails love, union, and celebrations. Such an event should bring together well-wishers, families and friends to witness the union. Even though a wedding invitation can be communicated by word of mouth, sending texts via SMS or social media is more honourable and classical. Here are over 150 invitation messages for wedding.

Simple wedding invitation wording for friends

A simple invite will basically contain your wedding details, such as the date. Choose any of your ideal clear-cut wedding invitation cards messages from this list:

With delight in our hearts, we invite you to our wedding come (date) and (time) at (venue). Our reception will be held at (location).

We (bride) and (groom) cordially request your presence at our wedding, which will be held at (city) on (date).

I will be pleased to have your attendance grace our wedding ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on (date) and at (location).

We, Mr and Mrs (your name), happily invite you to our marriage rite on (date), (time) at (venue). The reception will follow after the service at (location).

I am delighted to announce to you that I will get married traditionally in my hometown. You are hereby invited!

We are happy to invite you to our holy solemnisation. Mark the date, which is (day) and (the site). Come with your dancing sneakers!

With heartfelt inclination, I wish to invite you to the sealing of my love journey with (bride/groom name) on (day) at (venue). Dancing and merriment will follow at (reception location).

I wish to invite you to our holy solemnisation with (bride/groom name). Be free to come in any dress code at our reception. You will surely have a memorable day, friend.

The special announcement, I am getting married this weekend! It is with pleasure that I invite you to the ceremony. Your presence means a lot to me. Food will be plenty.

We request your wonderful presence at our wedding, which will take place at (location) on (day). You can grace the occasion with any of these dressing codes (colour codes).

The family of (bride and (groom) humbly request you to come and celebrate with their son (groom) and daughter (bride) on (day) at (venue).

With consent from our families, We Mr and Mrs (name), cordially invite you to celebrate with us as we get espoused on (day) at (venue).

I will wed my sweetheart on (day) at (location). Honour me with your presence on this day. You should not be in a hurry as the reception will be held later at (site).

I joyfully announce and call you to attend our marriage ceremony with (bride/groom name) on (date) at (site). Some refreshments will be served at the wedding venue. After that, all roads will lead to the marriage party venue at (location).

I and (bride) will exchange vows at (venue) on (day). Eating, dancing, and drinking will follow at (reception site). Thanks in advance for coming.

We, (bride and groom), want you to come in any of these dress codes (colours) as we hook onto each on (day) at (venue).

Friend. Love is in the air! Join me as I walk down the aisle with my partner this weekend. Drinks and food will be served in plenty at the same location. Come rejoicing.

It will be an honour to have you at our nuptials on (day and date ate) at (venue). We look forward to sharing happiness with you from (time). You are warmly invited.

As our friend, we request you to take part in our overwhelming pleasure as we meet each other at the altar on (day) at (location). The reception will be held at our family house.

Be there as I say "I do" to (bride/groom name) on (day) and (venue). There will be a lot of refreshments and dancing immediately after the ceremony.

We wish to invite you to our wedding, which will take place on the first Sunday of December in our church. The reception will follow immediately after the service. Please dress in all white.

We invite you to be with us on our big day on (date). We do not doubt that the heavenly charm of your presence will intensify the joy of the celebration.

You have always inspired us to start a new life together. Without you, the wedding ceremony is incomplete. We cordially invite you to join us on (day and date) at (time).

I discovered the soul mate of my life recently. I am tying the knot with him/her on (day). She/he is kind of perfect. Be sure to grace the event to see and know more about him/her.

True love grew in our hearts, and the trail has led us here. We (bride and groom) invite you to join us as we get united on (date) at (time) in the morning at (venue).

WhatsApp wedding invitation messages

How do I invite my friends to my wedding through WhatsApp? Using WhatsApp messaging service is a great alternative to SMS. Sending texts via this app requires an internet connection. Pick one wedding invitation WhatsApp message from the following:

You are hereby invited to be a guest at our matrimonial ceremony. We are expecting to see you at the grand venue.

Hi buddy, we want to invite you wholeheartedly to attend our wedding occasion with your family. Come to witness us exchanging vows and give us your sincere prayers for our happy life after.

Most of the things in this life are temporary. They come and go. But marriage only happens once. So, make sure you attend our wedding to witness us say I do.

Fellow friend, I will be grateful if you are present on a special occasion. Without you, the ceremony will not be complete.

Dear friend, I am sending you this text to express my wish to see you on my marriage day. I anticipate seeing you on the day I will tie the knot. Without your presence, the celebration will not be the same.

I am very excited to announce the wedding ceremony of (bride/groom name) and me. We are expecting your company as we exchange wedding vows.

You are listed among the honourable guests of my wedding, which will take place on (day). We yearn to be blessed with your presence on our holy occasion.

We humbly request you to unite with us on (day) as we exchange vows. Your presence matters to us!

We expect your presence more than anything else in our wedding ceremony. We will be delighted to enjoy the holy occasion with your attendance.

The joy of my wedding with (bride/groom name) is incomplete without your attendance. We have shared a friendship for more than a decade; let us share the joy of the event.

My marriage ceremony will be quite lacking without your presence. We look forward to seeing you on (date) at (time).

I am proud to announce to you pals that I am getting married on (date). You are all cordially invited to take part in our holy ceremony.

(Bride/groom name) and I will be exchanging vows on (day). Your presence at the event will greatly bless us.

It is with great pleasure that I announce the news of my wedding. Your presence at the ceremony will be highly appreciated.

Ecstatically, I announce the news of my marriage to my sweetheart. Your participation is fervently needed.

As a proud husband/wife-to-be, I present to you the news of our wedding with (groom/bride name). We desire to see you at this auspicious event with your family.

We bring you happy tidings. We will be starting a new chapter of our life this weekend. We modestly request you to bless us with your presence.

Dear friend, you have been an integral part of my life. I wish that we will celebrate our friendship through my marriage ceremony.

Hey, best friend. It is our honour to have you grace our wedding on (day). We look forward to sharing our joy with you. You are invited!

You are invited with all your family to grace our holy marriage of devotion, love, and family. Your presence will be highly appreciated.

I am about to enter a new phase of my life. I request you to give me company on occasion.

Buddy, if my love tale with my sweetheart were a book, you would be the most avid reader. I am honoured to invite you to my wedding come (day).

Your presence at our wedding ceremony will extend smiles and joy to our faces. You cannot afford to miss it.

Friend, you have always encouraged us to start life afresh with my sweetheart. Without you, the ceremony would be incomplete. You are cordially invited to join us!

Dear, you have been a big part of my life. I am pleased to invite you to witness our event as we unite in a bond of devotion and love.

Informal wedding invitation for friends

If you are sending an invitation to people you hang out with, make sure your invitation isn't that formal. It should be a bit playful and contain a little sense of humour. Here are casual-worded messages you can use to come up with informal invitations:

Is there a happily ever after? Well, we thought, let's try to find out the answer. Join us as we begin this journey with (bride/groom name) at (venue).

We are getting married! Please, pal, join us to celebrate this occasion at (date, time, and venue).

Once in a while, in the middle of ordinary life like mine, love gives us a fairy tale. In conjunction with our families, we invite you to join us as we kick start our happily ever after.

Hey friend, I couldn't forget to invite you to my wedding. We are looking forward to seeing you.

On (day), my wedding will take place at (venue). I expect to see you at the jubilant event.

Dear friend, this is a reminder. We expect no less than your whole family to join us this week as we share our wedding vows.

With a smiling face, I want to inform you that my marriage occasion will be held on (day, time at the venue). Be present with your family.

As my best friend, your participation in my marriage ceremony is not optional.

To all my buddies, I bring glad tidings. I ask you to grace our wedding event on (day, time at the place).

Our matrimony celebrations will mark the beginning of a new chapter. Only with your participation would this occasion be complete. Do not miss out on a couple of dances and mouth-watering food.

Buddies always have a special part in our hearts. Our wedding event will be incomplete without you guys gracing it.

I want you to know that I love and treasure you a lot. Thanks for being there for me always. On (day), my wedding event will be held at (venue). You are asked to attend the occasion.

Your support, as well as suggestions, have helped us plan for an amazing wedding. It's finally time for you, friend, to make us happy with your attendance.

Before I start my new journey, I want to make sure that your blessings are with me. Please come and join us as I tie knots with (bride/groom name).

We undoubtedly believe that the heavenly charm of your attendance will intensify the joy of our wedding ceremony. Do not miss it!

Hand in hand, we will be taking our vows on (day, month) at (venue). We request you to grace our matrimony celebrations.

You have always been a perfect friend to us. Your attendance is anticipated during our holy occasion.

We are happy to have a chance to write a new book in our lives. You are requested to take part in this celebration together with your family.

God has been so kind to us. He has allowed us to make our love stronger through a sacred married ceremony. Kindly attend the occasion to make it a success.

I am tying knots with my dearest, my sweetheart. But you are my closest person. Without you, the ceremony wouldn't be worth remembering.

We all went to the same college, lived in the same area, bad-mouthed one another from the same apartment, and played every game together. You are my best friend. Come to my wedding ceremony. Without you, I will be going through hell.

Join us as we walk down the aisle privately at a location that will be revealed in subsequent messages. Food, drinks, and entertainment will be to your satisfaction.

Thank you, friend, for all the prayers, encouragement, and support you have given me towards the success of my wedding. May God bless you abundantly. Be sure to grace our wedding on (date).

Dear friend, we are grateful for your assistance in making our wedding a success. Your attendance will be highly appreciated.

This is to jog your memory. Our holy solemnisation will be held on (date) at (venue).

Funny wedding invitation messages for friends

Humorous sayings, quotes, or words make an invitation interesting. The messages will mesmerise your guests when included in your wedding card. Here are some hilarious invitations you can send to your friends:

When you realise that you crave to spend your life with your sweetheart, you want it to be as soon as possible. Taking our first step to perpetuity, we would like you to join us as we celebrate this special occasion.

No measure of time can be enough, but I and my (bride/groom) will start with forever! We invite you to be part of this big day.

Friend, at last, you have a socially acceptable chance for day drinking this weekend! Please be dressed in all black as I tie knots with (bride/groom) at (venue).

Friend, I am getting married this summer. The dress code is simple - come with your clothes on!

Love truly, dance badly and drink deeply as we get hitched with (bride/groom) this weekend at (location).

Let us raise a toast, or maybe two? My girlfriend and I invite you to join us for a day of wines and brews after the "I do's"!

Hey friend, I highly encourage you to attend my marriage ceremony. I can't wait to introduce my spouse to the world!

Dear friend, I am getting married to my sweetheart. Can you believe it? Be sure to be in attendance.

I discovered the soul mate of my life recently. I am tying knots with him/her on (day). She/he is kind of perfect. Be sure to grace the event to see and know more about him/her.

I found a love that will last forever. Now we are about to pledge to stay loyal to each other. Come and join us at (venue). Hey, no presents. We need your blessings only!

We have heard a billion times that weddings are manufactured in even and celebrations on the earth. Finally, I have realised it! I request the attendance of one of my best friends to make the celebrations special.

No amount of time is enough for us to celebrate our wedlock. However, we would like to start with a word for now! On behalf of our entire families, we wish to invite you to be an important part of our big day. Your presence will be appreciated.

We decided to ask people if there is truly a happily ever after. The answers we got were perplexing. And so, we decided to find it out ourselves. We are starting a new phase in our lives. Without your blessings, the journey won't be exciting. Be part of the celebrations.

Friend, I am getting married, it's all about food. Come and eat as much as you can.

Top reasons not to miss my wedding: Free bear for you, you will get a chance to show us your dancing skills, and plenty of food. Save the date, buddy!

My dearest pal, we have known each other for years. Our friendship is growing stronger with every passing day. As I marry my soul mate, I am requesting you to stand by my side.

Buddy, do you remember those days when we would talk about who will get wedded first and last? Fortunately, I am last! You have to be on my side with your family to make the occasion special.

Hey, look at this list and tell me what is missing: Alcohol, plenty of food, and dance. Complete the list for me by gracing my wedding. It will mean a lot to me.

You have shown up to my birthdays with empty hands. But not this time, buddy; I am inviting you to my wedding. Bring yourself and your 1-kilowatt smile. Those are the only things I ask you to gift me at my wedding.

Come, friend, it's my wedding. Bears, whiskey, dances, party, and fun will go on all day long.

Before I become a bride, before I throw the bouquet, before I walk down the aisle, be sure you are present at my wedding.

I knew I would one day get a lovely bride. The day has come. I request you to be in attendance as I walk down the aisle.

We are taking an important step in our future life, so we just have to call you to be there for us.

Our wedding ceremony will include the dance floor and the open bar, so of course, who else would get our first invitation except you?

We have been best friends ever since we first met! Oh, and you are neat, too. Please consider coming to our big day!

Join us for the best moments of our life by coming to our wedding day! Oh yeah, we forgot to mention there will be a lot of booze.

It was you who made our union happen. Now, you just must be there to suffer through the ceremony!

How can I invite my friends to my marriage through SMS?

Below are some simple and funny SMS messages you can send to your friends to invite them to your big day.

Our wedding day will not be the same without you.

You must share our joy as a beloved friend. You are welcome to our wedding.

We are excited to begin this new chapter in our lives with you and your family.

You must be present at our wedding because you inspired us to get married.

It will be an honour to have a friend like you join us in celebrating our beautiful day.

We can't wait to greet you at our wedding. Dont miss!

Even though our plans are a little unfinished, we know we want you there. You are greatly invited.

Do not miss coming to our wedding. Bring other friends along.

Please bring your entire family to my brother's wedding celebration.

My son would be delighted to see you at his wedding reception.

You've been with us the whole time, so you must also be at our wedding.

The couple on a romantic journey would love to invite you to their wedding.

It would be an honour if you could join us in celebrating our marriage.

We hope you will join us in celebrating our daughter's wedding on Saturday.

Your presence at our wedding would be highly appreciated, my friend.

Please join us at the beach to commemorate our wedding anniversary.

My wedding will be incomplete without a close friend like you.

We'll be making our vows in front of God, and we'd like you to join us.

You don't need to know who proposed; just show up at the wedding.

Please join us as we thank God for making our union a reality.

It would be incredible to have you there to witness our wedding vows.

We are confident that your presence will enhance our wedding festivities.

Come have a drink with us and watch some bad wedding dance moves.

We cordially invite you to attend our wedding reception.

You are one person I will feel bad if you miss my wedding.

How do you politely invite someone to a wedding?

Here are some simple messages on wedding invitation cards that are polite and kind.

My dearest friend! I could not forget about you on my wedding day. I sincerely hope that you will give me the honour of attending my big day.

Let us come together as we exchange our marriage vows on our wedding day. Your presence will make the event memorable. You are most welcome.

You are warmly invited to my wedding ceremony, which will take place at [venue] on [date]. Your presence will be a blessing to us.

We expect your blessing more than anything on our wedding day. Let us all enjoy the holy occasion with your sweet presence.

We expect you to bless us during our holiest love, dedication, and devotion wedding. We cordially invite you to all the members of the family.

I cordially invite you and your family to the wedding dinner. I would eagerly await your kind presence at the dinner and the celebration.

I invite you and your family to my wedding anniversary with my lovely wife to be celebrated tomorrow. I would await your presence at the celebration eagerly.

We wholeheartedly want to invite you and your entire family to attend our wedding ceremony. Come and witness our vows and give us sincere prayers for our further life.

Let us come together as we exchange our marriage vows on our wedding day. Your presence will make the event memorable. You are most welcome. You have always been a big part of our lives.

Let us share the big day as we unite our souls in a bond of love and devotion. You are cordially invited!

There are numerous moments in life which hold much significance. For me, a wedding is the most important holiday. So, I wish to invite you, my close friend, to attend my and my partner's special day.

It is another beautiful year. We warmly invite you to witness the everlasting bond of our marriage. Your presence will be highly appreciated.

I have found the one that my heart has been searching for. Come and witness us being joined together forever.

You have been a great friend to us. Our wedding ceremony will be incomplete without your presence. Let's share happiness together.

The joy of this wedding is incomplete without your presence in it. You have shared in our lives with your friendship. Let's share the joy together.

We rejoice on the occasion of our son's marriage. Your presence will greatly bless this holy union.

Dear friends, we want to invite you to the beautiful wedding of our children. We promise this day to be unforgettable. Come and witness the victory of true love!

You are officially invited to our upcoming wedding to celebrate the meeting of two loving hearts. We would love to see you at the ceremony and hear your sincere prayers for our union.

Dear friend, I am sending you this text to express my wish to see you on my marriage day. I anticipate seeing you on a special day. I will tie the knot. Without your presence, the celebration will not be the same.

You have played a significant role in our lives, and we would like to share our big day with you. You are cordially invited!

We found a love that lasts a lifetime, and now we promise each other to stay loyal for life. Join us at our wedding ceremony. No presents. Blessings only.

Our big day would be missing something if our amazing friends would not make it to the ceremony. So, we are sincerely asking you to come and be with us on the most anticipated day of our life.

Your presence at our wedding ceremony will only bring more happiness and joy. We warmly invite you to join us, and your presence will be a blessing to us.

We wholeheartedly invite you and your entire family to attend our much-awaited wedding ceremony. Come to see our marriage and give us sincere prayers for our further life.

We are happy to announce that we would like to make our dream of being eternally come true. Therefore, our friends, we invite you to our amazing ceremony and join us in our happy emotions.

The above are the best wedding invitation messages for friends. They should work for you regardless of the type of bond you share with your close ones. Have the greatest marriage celebrations ever!

