Ghanain actress Jackie Appiah has given a hilarious Twi narration of how her mother gave away her boutique clothes to area boys

The actress told the interesting tale in a mix of Twi and English, and fans could not get over her Twi accent as they reacted

It is not often Jackie speaks the Ghanaian language, so it came as a surprise to many when they witnessed her speak it

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has told a hilarious story about how her mother gave her boutique clothes away to some guys in her area.

She told the story in Twi, which came as a surprise to many as they were not used to the actress speaking the Ghanaian language and reacted to her funny accent.

Jackie said she was driving home from town one day when she noticed drivers at a taxi rank in the neighbourhood were waving at her and cheering her on, which had her a little confused.

According to Jackie, she got home and spoke to her mother about what she had noticed, only for her to say:

Oh I gave out some of the clothes in the boutique to the boys and even some church member

Jackie made a funny facial expression which told how much her mum's actions surprised her. She now understood why the taxi drivers were fawning over her so much.

She said it was fine with it, however, as it was a charitable act. The story had peeps laughing, and her Twi accent made it even more hilarious.

user8951417764788 said:

her mum is very good

Hannah Baffour559 also commented:

this is my mom she is always taking my things to Ghana.

Ellahhh❤ reacted to her Twi:

I didn't know she can speak twi like that

Bernie_atash_ also wrote:

Lmao, she was actually speaking the ‘twi’ in an advert as if she’s not fluent in it. Mobr3 de3

Source: YEN.com.gh