Ras Nene has taken to social media to mourn young actor and protégé C Confion after he was reported dead on Friday morning

In a press statement on Instagram, Ras Nene, the actor, expressed sadness over the passing of the young man and thanked Ghanaians for supporting him

Earlier this week, Confion was reported gravely ill and was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

Popular Ghanaian actor Ras Nene has taken to social media to mourn the loss of his protégé, C Confion, who was reported dead on Friday morning, December 20, 2024. The young actor's passing has left many Ghanaians heartbroken.

Ras Nene expressed deep sadness over the untimely demise of the talented young man. In a statement shared on Instagram, the actor thanked Ghanaians for their support during this challenging time.

C Confion, whose star was on the rise in the YouTube skit scene, had reportedly been gravely ill earlier in the week. He was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he was admitted for treatment. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his illness despite medical efforts.

The specific details of the ailment leading to Confion’s death have not been disclosed. However, this is not the first time the young actor has faced health challenges. Months ago, he was reported unwell and subsequently hospitalised. His recent bout of illness, which ultimately claimed his life, has left many fans of Ras Nene and his crew of young actors saddened.

Ghanaians mourn C Confion

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Efiewura actress dies

Prior to the death of Confion, another movie star was reported dead recently.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor Efiewura TV series lead cast Little Mercy Smith, a.k.a. Benyiwa, was reported dead on December 17, 2024.

The news left many Ghanaians heartbroken as they recalled the pivotal role she played in the popularity of the Efiewura series.

