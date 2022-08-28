Young Ghanaian Lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah has recently sparked massive conversations online after she was captured at an event

She was seen wearing a nice outfit which seemed to have caused many social media users to believe that there has been a change in Sandra's stature

Well-known Ghanaian Lawyer and entrepreneur, Sandra Ankobiah has recently become the talk of may after being captured in a video.

Sandra in blue and white seated, at an event and in a gorgeous red dress Photo credit: @sandraankobiah, @thosecalledcelebs, @sandraankobiah

Source: Instagram

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @thosecalledcelebs had the gorgeous young woman confidently rocking a green outfit which accentuated her stature. She had a blonde hair on and kept smiling for the camera.

Many Ghanaians have not ceased to share their opinions since the video surfaced. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 2,000 likes with over 120 comments.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@mizzevel wrote:

Eeeiii maintenance wei de3 sika nu ashi ooo

@akuapapabi64 wondered:

Why do they forget to work on the legs and thighs always? I'm jux confused ooo.

@bloom3652020 commented:

Eiiii if we don't take care,in 5 years time,we will be watching botched Ghana!hmmmm

From @antymaa

I saw this one TikTok and I was eiiiii boi

@macbrownlyn commented:

It was nice until something happened to the camera, did they zoom in on her behind or something. It looks too much

Watch the full video linked below;

Sandra Ankobiah Dazzles In Red Gown, Shows Cleavage On Birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported Ghanaian Lawyer, Entrepreneur, and Humanitarian, Sandra Ankobiah celebrated her birthday in breath-taking photos. Celebrating her 39th birthday, she took to her official Instagram to share some beautiful photos. She captioned the post:

+1 thankful for life. ♥️

She wore an all-red sleeveless laced gown that dropped to the floor. She wore red heels from Malone Souliers to complement her outfit. Her flawless makeup was done by Divine Casey Ghana. Her cute purse was from Dolce & Gabbana.

Her frontal ponytail was from Oh My Hair and her edges were neatly laid. Mfoni Fie captured the gorgeous Sandra on her special day.

Source: YEN.com.gh