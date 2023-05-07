In the internet era, many learning institutions in Ghana have embraced digital solutions to improve service delivery. The Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) is no different. Its online platform is among the most accessed by students countrywide. But with such a demand, how easy is it to access the AAMUSTED student portal login page?

The Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) is Ghana's foremost TVET and Entrepreneurship Teacher Education Institution. The institution, established in 2020 under a parliamentary act, offers training in teaching in TVET, Entrepreneurship, and other areas of specialisation.

AAMUSTED student portal

The AAMUSTED student portal is the gateway for students using the school's student-dedicated webpage. The online platform enables students to access school-related information like course registration, course materials and fee statements.

AAMUSTED student application and registration process

You need an application to receive the necessary credentials to access the student portal registration. Here is how to apply:

Ensure you meet the AAMUSTED cut-off points.

Have a personal email.

Provide your mobile phone number.

Provide scanned copies of certified diplomas and transcripts (All supporting documents must be a pdf).

Provide a digital passport photo.

Once you have all the required documents, you can obtain a voucher from various selected banks and locations. They are:

AAMUSTED - (Kumasi and Mampong Campuses)

GCB Bank

Ecobank

Zenith Bank

Prudential Bank

GT Bank

Yaa Asantewaa Rural Bank

Ghana Post

Consolidated Bank Ghana

United Bank Africa

Cal Bank and Cash Office

Fidelity Bank

The cost of the application forms includes the following:

Direct applicants – GH¢200.00

Post-Diploma applicants – GH¢200.00

Mature applicants – GH¢300.00

Graduate applicants – GH¢250

International applicants – US$100.00

How to apply for AAMUSTED admission online

Once you have all the necessary documents to complete the application process, you can proceed to the Admission Portal.

In your computer browser, input the AAMUSTED application link. Log in using the serial number and pin on the voucher you received. Choose an application form and complete it. Ensure you upload your supporting documents (result slips and certificates). Pick your programme of choice, indicating your first and second preferences. Proofread your information before clicking the apply button. Once done, print and save a copy for reference purposes.

How to log in and check the AAMUSTED admission list

After submitting your application, you can check if you have been selected to join the university. Here is how to check your admission list status:

Access the AAMUSTED status checker portal. To log in, input your Applicant ID and your first name or surname. Click on the Check button. Once you receive the results, you can print or save them as a PDF.

If selected, you will receive a Student ID which you can use to log in to the Student Portal and register for the various courses online.

How to login to the AAMUSTED Student portal

You will need your AAMUSTED student login ID and password to access the portal. Once you've gathered all of the necessary information, launch your browser and proceed as follows:

In your browser, go to the AAMUSTED Student Information Portal login page. Log in with your Student ID (for username and password). Finally, click on the submit button.

You will then be redirected to your official portal to access all your course information.

AAMUSTED student portal course registration

The AAMUSTED student portal offers various functions, including the ability to register for semester courses online. Here is how to register for classes online.

Visit the AAMUSTED Student Information Portal, enter your username and password, to log in. You will see a dashboard with five options on the left (registration, academic plan, academic results and timetables). For course registration, click on the registration link. The link opens the regular course registration board. Click the 'Regular Registration' tab at the bottom right. The link opens a panel with all the available courses. Choose your preferred lessons by checking the boxes. Click on 'Save and Continue'. Next, confirm the list of courses and click 'Confirm'. You will get feedback that your registration is complete. Next, print the document or save it.

How to change your password on the AAMUSTED student portal

The login details for the student portal are default. Use your index number or Student ID as the username and password. You are required to change the password after the first time login. Here is how to change your password.

Go to the AAMUSTED Student Information Portal. Once on the Login page, click the 'Forgot Password' button at the bottom. The action will lead you to the password reset page. Input your student email. I.e. Use your index number with the symbol '@' and the webpage domain as the username (e.g. '5100000@st.aamusted.edu.gh'). Complete the Captcha and click the 'Reset' button. You will receive the email verification on the student's email portal. Here you will access the email validation link to reset your password. Click on the link that will take you back to the scholar portal. Once on the site, please enter your new password (must adhere to policy) and confirm it. You have successfully changed and reset your password.

How to login to the AAMUSTED student mail

Below is the process of logging in to your AAMUSTED student mail.

On the AAMUSTED homepage, locate the student mail option at the top. Once you click on it, you will be redirected to the student mail login page. Use your username and password to log in.

How to access the AAMUSTED OSIS portal results

If you wish to access your results and other student information you can do so on the AAMUSTED OSIS portal. Follow this process below to access the results:

Log in to the Student Information Portal. On the dashboard, locate the 'Academic Results' option at the left side of the webpage. Click on it to view your AMMUSTED portal results.

What is the AAMUSTED admission checker portal?

It is a link that allows new learners to check their application status for positions at the university. The admission checker portal is accessed through the main webpage at the 'Admissions' tab and accessing the 'Admission Portal'.

What is the AAMUSTED mature student portal?

It is the student portal that caters for mature student applications. To access the mature student portal, applicants must complete the set requirements. They include:

The applicant must be twenty-five years old or older by the application date.

The applicant must provide proof of identification of their age.

What courses does AAMUSTED offer?

AAMUSTED offers Undergraduate, Postgraduate Sandwich, Diploma and certificate courses. Some of the AAMUSTED courses include:

B. B. A. Secretarial Education

B. Sc. Automotive Engineering Technology Education

Diploma in Business Admin Accounting

Diploma in Mechanical Technology

Where is Akenten Appiah Menka University located?

The Akenten Appiah Menka University main campus is in Kumasi, Ghana, off the Kumasi-Sunyani Highway. The other campus is in the Asante-Mampong region, Ghana.

How do I log into my FAFSA account?

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is a scholarship for local and international students. Here is how to log into your account:

Enter the FAFSA official website link into your browser. Log in and fill out the online form. Create FSA ID to sign the FAFSA form electronically. Fill out all the demographic information of the student. List your schools of choice. Answer the dependency questions. Fill out your parent's details. Provide your financial information. Sign and submit the form.

The AAMUSTED student portal login page is easily accessible to new and returning applicants. The platform is easily accessible and offers information to students regarding course structure, registrations, and fee status.

