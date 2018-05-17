Ghana Stock Exchange listed companies 2021: sector, date listed, and share price

Ghana Stock Exchange is the country’s principal stock exchange. Equities and corporate bonds with different securities are available on the platform. In addition, registered companies in the country allow citizens to invest in them by offering their shares for sale in the Ghana Stock Exchange.

Trading chart. Photo: Csaba Nagy, pixabay.com

Source: UGC

The stock exchange in Ghana plays host to a blend of corporations, including banks, educational institutions, and multinationals. While non-resident investors can deal in securities listed on the exchange without getting exchange control permission, they still have some restrictions.

Companies selling shares in Ghana

How many companies are listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange? Here is a list of all the listed companies on the Ghana stock exchange and their share prices in Ghana Cedis.

Access Bank Ghana Plc - 3.49

Agricultural Development Bank - 5.06

Aluworks Limited ALW - 0.1

AngloGold Ashanti Depository Shares - 0.41

AngloGold Ashanti Limited - 37

Benso Oil Palm Plantation Limited - 2.4

CAL Bank Plc - 0.7

Camelot Ghana - 0.11

Clydestone (Ghana) - 0.03

Cocoa Processing Company - 0.02

Dannex Ayrton Starwin Plc. - 0.4

Digicut Advertising and Production Limited - 0.09

Ecobank Ghana Limited - 7.3

Ecobank Transnational Incorporation - 0.06

Enterprise Group Plc - 1.95

Fan Milk Limited - 1.4

Ghana Commercial Bank Limited - 5.39

Ghana Oil Company Limited - 1.55

Golden Star Resources Limited - 9.5

Guinness Ghana Breweries Plc - 1.5

Hords - 0.10

Intravenous Infusions - 0.05

Mega African Capital Limited - 5.98

Meridian-Marshalls Holdings - 0.11

MTN Ghana - 1.26

Pesewa One - 0.65

Produce Buying Company Limited - 0.03

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC. - 0.45

Sam Wood Limited - 0.05

Samba Foods - 0.55

SIC Insurance Company Limited - 0.07

Societe Generale Ghana Limited - 0.95

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited - 18.6

Total Petroleum Ghana Plc - 4.01

Trust Bank Limited (The Gambia) - 0.34

Tullow Oil Plc - 11.92

Unilever Ghana Plc - 2.66

Details on listed companies in Ghana

Details of the listed registered companies in Ghana, their financial statements, stated capital, and issued and authorised shares are discussed below:

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AGA)

Date listed: 27th of April, 2004

Share price: GHC 37

Sector: Basic materials

As the name suggests, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is one of the companies in Ghana that deals in gold mining. It was established in 2004 with the merger of South African company AngloGold and the Ghanaian company Ashanti Gold-fields corporation to form AngloGold Ashanti Limited.

A man monitoring market trend. Photo: Gerd Altmann, pixabay.com

Source: UGC

AngloGold ranked the third-largest gold company in the world. This company owns over 17 gold mines in nine gold-producing countries of the world. In 2015, the company generated more than $4 billion, having used $857 million as the capital expenditure that year, producing 3.95 million.

AngloGold Ashanti Depository Shares

Date listed - 27th of April, 2004

Share price - GHC 0.41

Sector - Basic materials

These shares are sold under the name of AngloGold Ashanti Limited.

Access Bank Ghana (ACCESS)

Date listed - 21st of December, 2016

Shared price - GHC 3.49

Sector - Financials

Access Bank Ghana is renowned in Ghana as one of the most successful banks in the country. It was introduced in the country in 2009. The bank is famous among Ghanaians because it has several branches and remains one of the banks associated with economic development.

Access Bank has a stated capital of about GHC 118.28 million and has issued more than 118 million shares.

Agricultural Development Bank Ltd (ADB)

Date listed - 12th of December, 2016

Share price - GHC 5.06

Sector - Financials

The Agricultural Development Bank is one of the government institutions listed in the Ghana Stock Exchange. It is a development and commercial banking institution with its roots in Ghana as it was established in 1965 by an act of parliament. It started as a support institution and is one of the companies divided by shares in Ghana, with the government having majority shares.

The government has the largest share capital standing at 32.30%. Other co-owners and the percentage of their shares are:

Belstar Capital Limited (24%)

Starmount Development Company Limited (11%)

Bank of Ghana (9.50%)

SIC Financial Service (10%)

Retail investors and ADB staff (7.20%) and

EDC Investment Limited (6%)

Aluworks Limited (ALW)

Date listed - 29th of November, 1996

Share Price - GHC 0.135

Sector - Basic materials

Aluworks Limited is a company based in Tema; it was incorporated in 1978. The company’s principal products include aluminium sheets-in-coil, slit coils and flat sheets, aluminium discs, and louvre blades.

The company was listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange in 1996 and has issued over 236 million ordinary shares and an authorised share of more than 1 billion ordinary shares.

Benso Oil Palm Plantation Ltd (BOPP)

Date listed - 2004

Share price - GHC 2.4

Sector - Consumer Goods

This Ghanaian palm oil company has palm oil plantations and was listed on the Ghana Stock exchange in 2004. Based at Takoradi in the Adum Banso Estate, the company operates as a production and processing company. It has 34.80 issued shares and 50 million authorised shares.

CAL Bank Limited (CAL)

Date listed - 5th of November, 2004

Share price - GHC 0.7

Sector - Financials

Chart showing market trend. Photo: Gerd Altmann, pixabay.com

Source: UGC

CAL bank started its operations in 1990. It is known for its exceptional banking services in Ghana. They received a Universal Banking License in 2004. Besides, the bank services SMEs, public sector institutions and several notable large corporations with branches across the country.

CAL Bank was listed in the GSE in 2004. It has 548.26 issued shares and over 1 billion authorised shares.

Camelot Ghana Ltd (CMLT)

Date listed - 17th of September, 1999

Share price - GHC 0.11

Sector - Industrials

Camelot Ghana Ltd is a multinational company that serves Ghana and the rest of the West African Market. It is a printing company that deals with printing stationery, including computer stationery, security stationery and business printing services.

The company was listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange in 1999 and has issued shares standing at 6.83 and authorised shares standing at over 20 million.

Clydestone Ghana Limited (CLYD)

Date listed - 19th of May, 2004

Share price - GHC 0.03

Sector - Technology

Clydestone Ghana Limited was the first Information Technology in Ghana. It is the parent company of the Gladstone Group of Companies. It was listed in the GSE in 2004 and has issued shares standing at 34.0 and over 100 million authorised shares.

Cocoa Processing Company Limited (CPC)

Date listed - 14th of February, 2003

Share price - GHC 0.02

Sector - Consumer Goods

The Cocoa Processing Company Limited combines three factories, including two cocoa factories and one factory that deals with candy and other sweets.

The company is a limited liability company that dates back to 1965. The corporation uses its semi-finished products in the cocoa processing companies in their confectionery company to help them make chocolate and some cocoa-based foods.

The company has 2,038.07 issued shares with more than 20 billion authorised shares.

Dannex Aryton Starwin Limited

Date listed - 23rd of January, 2020

Share price - GHC 0.40

Sector - Health Service

This company is a merger of three companies: Ayrton Drugs Manufacturing Limited, Dannex Plc, and Starwin Products. One of the clubs, Ayrton Drugs Manufacturing Limited, was established in 1965 and was listed on the Ghana stock exchange in 2006.

Ecobank Ghana Ltd (EBG)

Date listed - July 2006

Share price - GHC 7.3

Sector - Financials

Ecobank Ghana Limited is a subsidiary of the greater Pan-African bank chains. The bank is a major player in the Ghanaian market, with branches in almost all the Ghanaian regions. The bank has been in existence since 1990 before wholly acquiring The Trust Bank (TTB) in 2011.

The bank was listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange in 2006 and has 2038.07 issued shares with over 500 million authorised shares. Its capital was estimated at GHC 226.64 Million.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporation (ETI)

Date listed - 11th of September 2006

Shared Price - GHC 0.06

Sector - Financials

Ecobank Transnational Incorporation was established in 1985 through the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The company had an authorised capital of $100 million and an initial capital of $322 million. The company was listed on the Ghana stock exchange in 2006. Besides, it has a stated capital of $867,714,000 and 24067.75 issued shares with over 800 million authorised shares.

Enterprise Group Limited (EGL)

Date listed - 21st of February, 1992

Share price - GHC 1.95

Sector - Financials

Enterprise Group Limited is a holding company in the Enterprise insurance industry. It was incorporated in 2008, but the parent company can trace its roots back to 1924. Nevertheless, it was listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange in 1992.

An example of how price rises and falls in the exchange market. Photo: Gerd Altmann, pixabay.com

Source: UGC

More so, it was the first insurance company to be listed in the GES and has an annual income of more than GHC130 million. It has a stated capital of GHC31,599,000 and issued shares amounting to 133.10, with its authorised shares standing at over 200 million.

Fan Milk Limited (FML)

Date listed - 18th of October, 1991

Share price - GHC 1.4

Sector - Consumer Goods

Fan Milk Limited is a dairy products company listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange in 1991. It is based in Accra and has recently expanded to other West African countries. It started in 1960 as the Ghanaian Milk Company but has since rebranded to Fan Milk Limited.

It rebranded and then expanded its activities by making ice creams, ice lollies, and yoghurt. So far, the company has more than 116.21 issued shares and over 200 million authorised shares.

Ghana Commercial Bank Ltd (GCB)

Date listed - 17th of May, 1996

Share price - GHC 5.39

Sector - Financials

GCB Bank is the second-largest bank in Ghana by net profits and assets. It is, however, the largest of the banks that originally started in Ghana. It has a total of 157 branches spread all across the country.

The bank was listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange in 1996. Also, it has a stated capital of GHC 72 million and has 265.00 issued shares and more than one billion authorised shares.

Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL)

Date listed - 16th of November, 2007

Share price - GHC 1.55

Sector - Oil and Gas

Ghana Oil is a private limited liability company incorporated in 1960 as AGIP Ghana Company Limited before it rebranded to its new identity.

The company deals with the marketing of petroleum products and those related to petrol, including fuels, LPG, bitumen, lubricants and speciality products in Ghana. It was listed on the GSE in 2007 with 391.86 issued shares and more than one billion authorised shares so far.

Golden Star Resources Ltd (GSR)

Date listed - 15th of February, 2008

Share price - GHC 9.5

Sector - Basic Materials

This Canadian company deals with mining and, in particular, gold mining. It operates two mines in Ghana, with four million ounces of gold produced throughout its history. However, it started its operations in the country in 1999.

In 2017, the firm embarked on development programs aimed at increasing production while reducing operational costs. The firm was listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange in 2008, and so far, it has 259.70 issued shares and unlimited authorised shares.

Guinness Ghana Breweries Ltd (GGBL)

Date listed - 23rd of August, 1991

Share price - GHC 1.5

Sector - Consumer Goods

This is the leading beverage company in Ghana with various beverages under its belt, including both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. In addition, the company supplies Ghanaians with luxurious and highly regarded world brands, including Johnnie Walker, Baileys and Smirnoff.

It was listed in 1991 and has issued shares totalling more than 307.59 with over 200 million authorised shares.

Hords Ltd (HORDS)

Date listed - 11th of August, 2015

Share price - GHC 0.1

Sector - Consumer Goods

Hords Limited is a value addition corporation that mainly adds value to agricultural products, including cocoa and soya, among other food and non-food products. The company has 11.95 issued shares.

Intravenous Infusions Limited (IIL)

Date listed - 15th of December, 2015

Share price - GHC 0.05

Sector - Health Care

This company was incorporated in 1969 and started operating in 1974. It was the first-ever pharmaceutical company to manufacture intravenous fluids in Ghana.

Mega African Capital Limited (MAC)

Date listed - 23rd of April, 2014

Share price - GHC 5.98

Sector - Financials

Mega African Capital Limited mainly deals with investments. It targets investors who wish to invest in Africa and provides long-term capital growth through investments in African securities. The company was listed on GES in 2014.

Meridian-Marshalls Holdings(MMH)

Date listed - 16th of January, 2014

Share price - GHC 0.11

Sector - Consumer Services

The Meridian-Marshals Holdings deals in education with three institutions, namely Meridian pre-university, Marshals, and High Point Academy. It is the first education-based company to be listed in the GES.

MTN Ghana

Date listed - 5th of September, 2018

MTN Ghana share price - GHC 1.26

Sector - Telecom

MTN is one of the most popular telecommunication companies in Ghana. It renders data, voice and digital services to its consumers and currently has a share price of GHC 1.26.

Pesewa One

Date listed - 24th of March, 2021

Share price - GHC 0.65

Sector - Financials

Pesewa One is a Ghanaian organisation that helps incubate startups' ideas in finance, education, media, technology, professional services and advertising. It was established in 2018 as Pesewa Global and Pesewa Investment Club. Also, it invests in business initiatives and acquires dividends whenever these businesses are sold.

A man trying to monitor market trend. Photo: Gerd Altmann, pixabay.com

Source: UGC

Republic Bank

Date listed - 17th of March, 1995

Share price - GHC 0.45

Sector - Financials

This bank was formerly known as HFC Bank (Ghana) Limited. The original company was established in 1990 as part of the Merchant Bank (Ghana). Its banking services include commercial banking, wealth management services and investment banking.

Sam Woode Ltd (SWL)

Date listed - 24th of April, 2002

Share price - GHC 0.05

Sector - Consumer Services

Sam Woode Ltd deals with publishing and printing of all kinds. It was listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange in 2002.

Samba Foods Limited (SAMBA)

Date listed - 7th of May, 2015

Share price - GHC 0.55

Sector - Consumer Goods

Samba Foods Limited typically involves in the food business. It is located in Tema, Accra, Ghana and deals with the preservation and processing of foods.

SIC Insurance Limited (SIC) SIC Insurance

Date listed - 25th of January, 2008

Share price - GHC 0.07

Sector - Financials

SIC Insurance Limited is a non-life insurance firm in Ghana formed in 1955. It was listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange in 2008 and has issued capital of 195.65 and more than 500 million authorised shares.

Societe Generale Ghana Limited (SOGEGH)

Date listed - 13th of October, 1995

Share price - GHC 0.95

Sector - Financials

Societe Generale Ghana Limited is a bank based in Ghana and formed in 1975. It was listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange in 1995. Its stated capital is GHC 62,393,557.80 and has 429.06 issued shares with over 500 million authorised shares.

Standard Chartered Bank (SCB)

Date listed - 23rd of August 1991

Share price - GHC 18.6

Sector - Financials

Standard Chartered bank is one of the banks that have operated in Ghana for the longest time. It has operated for more than 100 years and has one of the highest stock prices of the companies listed.

Total Petroleum Ghana Ltd (TOTAL)

Date listed - 19th of July, 1991

Share price - GHC 4.01

Sector - Oil and Gas

This is the Ghanaian branch of the Total global group. It has operated in Ghana for more than five decades and was listed on the stock exchange in 1991.

Transol Solutions Ghana Ltd (TRANSOL)

Date listed - 29th of December, 2006

Share price -

Sector - Technology

Transol Solutions Ghana Ltd is the leader in Ghana when it comes to offering infrastructure for electronic funds transfer. It was incorporated in Ghana in 2006 and listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange that same year.

Trust Bank (The Gambia)

Date listed - 15th of November, 2002

Share price - GHC 0.34

Sector - Financials

The parent of this company is located in the Gambia. It was founded in 1997 to provide banking services to international and local individuals. The company’s shares became listed on the Ghana Stock exchange in 2002.

Tullow Oil Plc

Date listed - 27th of July, 2011

Share price - GHC 11.92

Sector - Oil and Gas

This is an independent company that deals with oil and gas exploration and production. It has branches in Ghana, Kenya, and Uganda.

Unilever Ghana Limited

Date listed - 12th of November, 1991

Share price - GHC 2.66

Sector - Consumer Goods

This company merged with Lever Brothers Limited and UAC Ghana Limited in 1992. It is the biggest producer of consumer goods spanning food, home and personal care products in Ghana.

Ghana stock exchange listing requirements

Below are the requirements needed from a company before it is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

Shareholders have to meet and agree (move a resolution) to change from a private corporation to a public one restricted by shares. With the help of outside solicitors or in-house attorneys, the corporation prepares fresh company guidelines that conform to that of the company at that moment and likewise meet the necessities required for listing in the Ghana Stock Exchange. The company’s board will also need to appoint a group of advisors to guide the organisation in its bid to come up with an offer document. The team will comprise brokers, lawyers, reporting accountants, and fiscal valuation advisors, among others. The reports presented by the advisors are supposed to be discussed. However, the shareholders will determine key decisions such as the price each share is to go for and the number of shares to sell. An application to list on the Ghana Stock Exchange shall thereafter be submitted together with the draft for public offer prospectus to the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) for approval. Once the regulatory approvals in step five are obtained, a date is about to launch the public offer. At the end of a successful offer, the allotment is completed, and applicants are advised. The corporation then concurs on a date for the commencement of trading its shares on the GSE.

Some of the listed companies on the Ghana Stock Exchange are doing reasonably well. However, you should make sure to do further personal research if you are interested in buying shares in any of the above-listed companies.

Do you desire to be self-employed? Yen.com.gh recently published an article explaining some innovative business ideas you might want to consider.

Among others, do you know taxi business and catering services are two crucial viable businesses? Check out the post to find out more ideas and how to go about their execution.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Source: Yen