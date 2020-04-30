Sinenhlanhla Passcara Mthembu is the founder and director of Passcara and Partners Incorporated

The 25-year-old venturesome and determined lady quit her job to start her own business in the legal industry

YEN.com.gh highlights Mthembu's challenges and subsequent accomplishments as a young entrepreneur

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

While many people her age are still not certain about their career paths, 25-year-old Sinenhlanhla Passcara Mthembu has already established her law firm.

From completing her law degree to establishing a law firm, Sinenhlanhla Passcara Mthembu has no regrets.

Before starting her business, she had to take the bold step of quitting her job to venture into the legal industry. She wanted to become her own boss.

Photos of Sinenhlanhla Passcara Mthembu. Source: @Sne_Mthembu

Source: Twitter

At 25, Sinenhlanhla Passcara Mthembu is the founder and director of Passcara and Partners Incorporated.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Despite widespread perceptions about law as a formidable beast, she forged ahead with her dream. She is the epitome of ambition.

Power987.co.za reports that Passcara Mthembu recently disclosed that her difficulty with starting her own business was her age.

''I took it as a challenge upon myself to do it. I then decided that no matter what people say I’m going to do this,'' she says.

Despite the early setbacks from the point where she started her degree to where she is now, she said she doesn’t ''regret anything''.

In a tweet, Mthembu noted that she’s the Founder and Director of Passcara and Partners Incorporated.

''Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Sinenhlanhla Passcara Mthembu and I am the Founder and Director of Passcara and Partners Incorporated. I am a 25-year-old and the owner of this Law Firm. I am to Inspire. If I did it then so can you,'' she said.

Mthembu reveals that the difficult part of her job is how it sometimes gets when she has to market herself.

She indicates that there is a thin line between marketing and touting.

''Touting is like when you are asking or begging for clients. It makes it hard to market because you don’t want to cross that thin line that the [legal] council has put for us.''

She is counting on her clients to recommend her firm to potential clients to grow her business.

“The nice thing about our field is word-of-mouth.”

Mthembu has undoubtedly shattered glass ceilings and has become an inspiration to many, especially young women her age.

Meet the UEW Student Combining Her University Education and Work as a Painter

In a similar story, Lois Bailey is a venturesome student at the University of Education, Winneba, making strides in a male-dominated occupation as a female creative painter.

Despite the challenges she has encountered in her young career, she is determined to break barriers and become one of the most loved painters in Ghana.

Some of her clients undermine and underrate her judgment and expertise because of her gender, but she is eager to exceed expectations for herself.

Source: YEN.com.gh