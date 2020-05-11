Veteran Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu recently shared a family photo flaunting her children on social media

The photo has Mercy Asiedu posing with her children comprising of a grown-up son and daughter and a young son

The talented Kumawood actress shared the photos in celebration of her birthday on May 9

Much-loved Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu has given fans a look at all of her children in a rare family photo.

In the new photo, the veteran actress, flaunted her three children, two handsome sons and one beautiful daughter.

Mercy Asiedu recently turned a year older and celebrated her new milestone with some stunning photos.

It is one of the birthday photos shared by the actress which had her seated with her children in what looked like an occasional family portrait.

In the photos sighted on @sweet_maame_adwoa, Mercy Asiedu could be seen seated with he daughter to the right and her young son, Nana 2, to the left.

Seated in front of them was in a chair of his own was the first son who has already grown into a big man of his own.

Later another photo surfaced online with the actress dressed in a sporty outlook, rocking a white t-shirt over a pair of white shots with white sneakers to match.

Seated in a chair, Mercy Asiedu had her eldest son standing over her and leading on the chair as they posed for the camera.

The family photos from Mercy Asiedu come after she recently flaunted Nana 2 as the little boy celebrated his birthday.

Source: YEN.com.gh