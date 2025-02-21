A young Ghanaian man graduated from the University of Ghana in February 2025 and his mother prayed for him

Even though she could not be heard, the woman's actions showed how powerful the prayer she said was

Social media users who watched the video celebrated the mother for her prayers and the son for graduating

A Ghanaian mother made some powerful declarations into the life of his son who graduated from the University of Ghana.

The young man was part of those who graduated from Ghana’s premier university in February 2025.

A Ghanaian mother hugs her son and prays for him on his graduation day at the University of Ghana.

Source: UGC

In a video on X, the woman hugged her son and prayed for him. Even though the prayer could not be heard, the woman had closed her eyes as she held on to her son.

Her body and hand gestures as well as the movement of her mouth showed that she was praying for her son.

As the woman prayed for her son, another lady stood close to her. The lady could be a relation who came with her to witness her son’s graduation. Two gentlemen stood nearby and observed.

A cross-section of graduates from the University of Ghana congregation in February 2025.

Source: Facebook

After she finished praying the lady who was looking on gave the fresh graduate a huge handshake to congratulate him.

It is not known what course the young man did in the university or the class he was awarded.

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate praying mother

The video which was shared by @sikaofficial1 on X warmed the hearts of many. YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post. Read them below:

@asanka_blessed said:

“This happens when you have a good loving mother.”

@_sevenn6 wrote:

“The guy is sorted for life. Mother’s prayer.”

@YYawboahene said:

“Our mothers are and will always be the blessing we have and need to go far ❤️.”

@bbach234579 wrote:

“Some of you are your ancestors’ wildest dreams. If you know the battles that have been fought for you to get to where you are, you won’t mess up. So, before you do anything crazy, remember that.”

@EN_Daal said:

“May Almighty God hear the voice of this mother, because life after university in Ghana is not easy at all.”

@oparejunior83 wrote:

“Children can never do anything to repay their moms especially… just being the man/woman they wanted is a huge relief and a long-term dream come true ❤️.”

@amank360 said:

“He will carry these unforgettable moments in his heart for the rest of his life. Mothers truly are a gift, bringing love and warmth that stay with us always.”

@differentkelvi wrote:

“All you need plus the prayer be good Life choices and ahw3yie.”

@dennyz_antwi said:

“It’s what comes after the graduation 👨‍🎓 that matters a lot. She’s taking charge of the matter.”

