Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi has found himself at the centre of debate following the emergence of his statistics at FC St. Gallen.

The 28-year-old, who is expected to be named in Otto Addo’s squad for Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month, has been with the Swiss side since 2020, steadily cementing his place as their first-choice goalkeeper.

Black Stars Lawrence Ati-Zigi has conceded 300 goals in 202 games for St. Gallen. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein.

Ati Zigi's complicated statistics

While Ati-Zigi’s performances often pass the eye test—showcasing sharp reflexes, aggressive sweeping, and excellent anticipation—his statistical record tells a more complicated story.

In his 202nd appearance for St. Gallen during their Swiss Super League fixture against Yverdon on February 16, his overall numbers came under scrutiny.

According to Transfermarkt, the former Sochaux shot-stopper has conceded a staggering 300 goals while managing 40 clean sheets, averaging 1.48 goals per game.

Ghanaians react to Ati-Zigi’s complicated stats

The statistics have sparked divided opinions among Ghanaians on social media, with some highlighting the volume of goals conceded while others argue for context.

YEN.com.gh compiled some notable reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

@FrakkJason47117 remarked:

"That's roughly 1.5 goals a game. Impressive consistency, though perhaps not in the way he intended."

@07_attitude jokingly asked:

"Ahh! Na keeper wei ɔyusu eduro anaa 😂"

@OseiOwusu defended him:

"And he continues to be in the post. Probably it’s not only his fault."

@SirRay92 criticised:

"This is what Ghana Black Stars use as their top goalkeeper. 😄😄😄"

@IsaacNsoh83020 argued:

"He's playing in one of the weakest teams in the Swiss league. I don't really fancy the guy, but I think he's doing better than Onana and Robert Sanchez."

@BurnitonSkido bluntly stated:

"This is not a great stat 😬"

Analysis: Is Ati Zigi a bad goalkeeper?

While Ati-Zigi’s numbers do not paint the most flattering picture, they fail to capture his actual shot-stopping efficiency.

According to FootyStats, this season, he has faced 101 shots in 24 matches this season, successfully saving 72 of them, translating to an impressive 71% save rate.

This suggests that the high volume of goals conceded is not solely down to his ability but rather a reflection of St. Gallen’s defensive frailties, which leave him exposed to frequent shots on goal.

His consistency in making crucial stops has often kept his team in contention despite their defensive vulnerabilities.

Ati-Zigi has saved 72 shots out of the 101 he has faced this season. Photo by Carsten Harz.

For added perspective, Ati-Zigi was named Best Goalkeeper of the Season in the 2022/23 Swiss Super League by the Swiss Association of Football Players, a body affiliated with FIFPro Switzerland, per Graphic Online.

His recognition by fellow professionals underscores his quality beyond mere numbers.

As discussions around his performances continue, one thing remains clear: while statistics provide valuable insights, they don’t always tell the full story of a goalkeeper’s true impact between the posts.

Ghanaians praise Ati Zigi after heroics vs Mali

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians heaped praise on Ati-Zigi for his stellar performance in the Black Stars' victory over Mali last year.

A late goal from Jordan Ayew sealed a crucial win for Ghana in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

