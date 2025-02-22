A Ghanaian lady has condemned her fellow citizens for bashing President John Mahama over power outages since he took power

The young nurse described Ghanaians as hypocrites who are behaving like there was no power outage during Nana Akufo-Addo's tenure

Several social media users who thronged the comment section of the post shared varied thoughts on the post

A nurse working in Ghana has chastised Ghanaians for complaining about the recent power outages under President John Mahama.

The lady said supporters of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) are behaving like there were no power outages during the eight-year term of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Nurse blasts Ghanaians especially NPP supporters for complaining about dumsor. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt/X & Amit Sinha/Getty Images

In a video on X, the lady said she does not see the reason many people are complaining about power outages popularly called dumsor.

"Ghanaians, especially NPP members, are hypocrites. Do they want to tell us that Ghana never experienced any power outages during the NPP’s tenure in office? When the light goes off once in John Mahama’s era you are shouting ‘dumsor is back.’ Can you people say that there was never dumsor during Nana Akufo-Addo’s eight years in power? Ghanaians have a problem”

Netizens support nurse

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@KSnetne said:

“During the NPP administration we lost babies at the Tema General hospital due to power outages, but today the NPP think they have the moral right to criticize the current government whiles they are finding how to resolve the problem they the NPP left behind in the first place. It sad. If this is not pure malevolence what else is it.”

@_thesayuti wrote:

“We’re familiar with their game; these types of propaganda doesn’t work on Ghanaians anymore.”

@HughesTonny said:

“Ghana’s biggest problems are you, nurses. 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

@Approchurz wrote:

“If we were not HYPOCRITES, Mahama would never be President again 🤝😂.”

@f2001gh said:

“All these arguments and blame games (NPP that NDC that) aren't going to help solve the problem. We need leaders who can think outside the box to go beyond politics to find a one-time energy solution for the nation. Let all come up with ideas and end the blame game.”

@KGEngmann24 wrote:

“There were power outages but not consistent!!! She should leave there.”

@ArthurJosef1 said:

“We all go dey inside. Let’s everyone act mature and sympathetic.”

@Sani_clark301 wrote:

“Maame nurse tell them even if the light go off for the whole four years majority of Ghanaians will still vote against the NPP.”

Mahama administration warns of dumsor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yapei-Kusawgu MP John Jinapor warned of an imminent energy crisis in Ghana.

He blamed the outgone Akufo-Addo government for not addressing the fuel issue even though it came up for discussion during transition meetings before they handed over.

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comments section to ask questions and share their views on the likelihood of dumsor again.

