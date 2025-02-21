Ukraine’s ambassador to Nigeria, Ivan Kholostenko, has called on African countries to showcase solidarity against Russia

Kholostenko penned an article on the nature of neocolonialism to mark the third year of Russia's war on Ukraine

The ambassador argued that the war on Ukraine was a manifestation of Russia’s neo-imperial policy

Ukraine’s ambassador to Nigeria, Ivan Kholostenko, has called on African countries to showcase solidarity in batting threats from Russia.

Marking the upcoming third anniversary of the invasion, Kholostenko penned an article on the nature of neocolonialism and how the war in his country resembles the situation in Africa.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Nigeria, Ivan Kholostenko, warns of neo-colonialist tendencies from Russia. Source: @IvanKholostenko

Source: Twitter

2025 marks the third year of the invasion from Russia. Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, having annexed Crimea in 2014.

In January 2024, Ghana was invited to join the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula meant to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with then-president Nana Akufo-Addo in Switzerland on the sidelines of the 2024 World Economic Forum and said Ghana's involvement in the 10-point peace plan would be vital.

The plan spans food and energy security, territorial integrity, environmental safety, release of prisoners and withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

New face of colonialism via Russia

Kholostenko contends that the war on Ukraine was a manifestation of Russia’s neo-imperial policy.

He noted that Africa has become another arena where Moscow advances its interests using old colonial methods.

“The Kremlin exploits the continent’s natural resources, destabilizes regions through its mercenaries, and seeks to establish control over political elites.”

Drawing on general history, the ambassador noted that colonial powers always seek new ways to expand their influence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to wage war on Ukraine.

Source: Getty Images

For example, in the 18th and 19th centuries, empires openly seized new territories through military force, he noted.

“Modern neocolonialism, however, operates differently—through economic subjugation, political manipulation, and hybrid control mechanisms.”

“Russia attempts to portray itself as an opponent of Western colonialism, particularly in Africa. However, in reality, it behaves as a classic colonial empire.”

He believes one of the most striking examples of Russian expansion in Africa is the activity of private military companies, particularly the Wagner Group, now rebranded as the “African Corps.”

He maintained that Ukraine and Africa share a common adversary in Russia and called for more scrutiny from African countries.

“Ukraine has resisted Russian aggression and continues to fight for freedom. Africa also has the strength to resist neocolonial forces. Together, we can stop imperial ambitions.”

Ukraine opens embassy in Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that Ukraine opened an embassy in Ghana in April 2024 as a testament to its desire to build stronger relations with Ghana.

The Ukrainians say the opening of the embassy is a strategic move to tap into the opportunity of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement and expand their trade.

Ghana has welcomed the embassy and pledged to continue collaborating with Ukraine in economic, educational and political pacts.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh