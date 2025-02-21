Nigel Gaisie has taken social media by storm in the wake of an announcement that Gregory Afoko had been released

This comes after it emerged that he made a prophetic declaration stressing that Gregory Afoko must be released

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the disclosure by Nigel Gaisie

Prophet Nigel Gaisie is trending after the Accra High Court granted bail to Gregory Afoko after nearly ten years on remand.

His bail application was GH¢500,000 with two sureties.

Nigel Gaisie's prophetic declaration about Gregory Afoko comes to pass. Photo credit: @Nigel Gaisie/Facebook @Graphic/X

Nigel Gaisie is, however, taking the shine in the new twist after it emerged that he made a prophetic declaration about the release of the murder suspect days before it happened.

Apparently, the outspoken man of God in a Facebook post on February 19 called for the release of Gregory Afoko from prison saying God had mandated it.

"God said this man should be RELEASED....Gregory Afoko.....CC....To Whom It May Concern..PNG" his post read.

Following news that Gregory Afoko had finally been granted bail, Nigel Gaisie again took to Facebook to express joy that his prophetic declaration had come to pass.

"Glory be to God," his post read

At the time of writing the report, the post by Nigel Gaisie had raked in over 300 comments.

Netizens react to Nigel Gaisie's post

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post celebrated Nigel Gaisie regarding his prophecy.

Bills Aboagye Ebenyoung commented:

"I pity those who doubt you, I will always trust your prophecies even at gunpoint."

Ibrahim Issahaku Dawuni stated:

"You must be a magician! but wait, everybody knows you are close to government, don’t you think some of your followers will believe you got the info from a close source? Don’t mind me, am just trying to think deep!"

Mike Quaye added:

"If God spoke to you, then He also touched the hearts of those in charge. Glory be to His name!"

Joyce Adjei added:

"This tells how this president respect every word from your mouth, unlike yaanom, Glory be to God"

Raynold Nana Ayeh stated:

"As I said yesterday on your original post, he made a bail application earlier this week and the state didn't challenge it hence it was obvious he will be granted bail."

