The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin pronounced Samuel Nartey George's middle name wrongly in Parliament

The Communication Minister took to his social media page to correct the Minority Leader on his wrong pronunciation

Sam George's social media post received several comments with varied opinions on the matter

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations Samuel Nartey George has corrected the Minority Leader in Parliament on the pronunciation of his name.

This comes after Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin raised concerns about the directive given by the Communication Minister on February 18, 2025, on the closure of seven radio stations immediately.

Samuel Nartey George schools Alexander Afenyo-Markin on the pronunciation of his name. Photo credit: @samgeorgegh & @AfenyoMarkin

In pronouncing his name, Alexander Afenyo-Markin called him ‘Sam Nettey George’ instead of Sam Nartey George.

In responding to the Minority Leader, Samuel Nartey George shared a post on X, stating the correct spelling and pronunciation of his name.

He added that Alexander Afenyo-Markin should have paid attention to his name when he came to be vetted for his ministerial position instead of engaging in issues he described as needless.

“Kindly tell @AfenyoMarkin that if he paid just a little attention to my CV when I appeared before the Appointments Committee for vetting instead of the needless showboating, he would have noticed that my middle name is NARTEY, not Nettey as he stated for the records.”

The outspoken minister explained why he is called Nartey and not Nettey.

“I am a firstborn son from the Sausisi and Kabiawe clans of Ningo.”

Netizens share mixed reactions on Sam George’s post

Several social media users commented on the post. Some asked him to focus on his ministerial role while others supported the call for the right pronunciation of his name.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post. Read them below:

@Mr_pee13 asked:

“And you couldn't tell him that to his face in parliament?”

@OseiAsibey said:

“Man, you are a minister for God's sake. Move on. You are still harbouring the vetting proceedings in you??? Eeeeeei.”

@Gidaas wrote:

“Wow, your man is really holding onto that vetting issue. Looks like he hasn’t moved on yet. Man is too emotional. 🤦🏾.”

@DontdoYawa said:

“Sam George needs help, The vetting has really affected him psychologically. He can't get over it.....Man is still in pains.”

@Kobby589 wrote:

“The pronunciation of your name is a trivial matter compared to the matter at hand. Perhaps you have a bit of maturing to do. Probably you should have been made deputy minister. Do you think this is military rule?”

@dannyNarteh4 said:

“It’s normal, people mostly called my name Nartey instead of Narteh. You need to move on Hon and work for the development of Ningo, Prampram and it’s sub towns. Wish u well to deliver”

Afenyo-Markin urges higher salaries for government workers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin appealed for a larger salary increase for government workers.

The government approved a 10% wage increase for public sector workers after negotiations.

However, Afenyo-Markin said the 10% salary increment that was announced on February 20 was unacceptable.

Source: YEN.com.gh