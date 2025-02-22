A Ghanaian teacher posted to Karaga in the Northern Region said she feels lonely due to a language barrier with her neighbours

She added that she struggles with harsh living conditions, as her room has no windows and there is no electricity in the area

Social media users who watched her video sympathised with her and encouraged her to stay there and help the students

A female Ghanaian teacher posted to an area in the Northern region said she feels lonely when she returns from school.

The lady explained that she was posted to Karaga and the language has become a barrier between her and the people she lives with.

In a video on X, the lady showed her return from school. When she got into the compound, all she did was greet and walk towards her room.

She complained that the room she lives in does not have windows. It just has a door. She described the room as an oven since the place gets very hot.

Unfortunately, the lady cannot use a fan or any other electrical appliance because there is no electricity in the area.

"I feel sad every time I finish school because I don’t have anyone to talk to, as none of my neighbours speak any of the languages I know. My room has no windows, and I don’t use a fan or TV because there is no electricity in the household. The whole room feels like an oven."

Netizens commend teacher in rural area

Read them below.

@Hausakoko999 said:

“You a teacher, I'm sure there's someone in the town that speaks English, let them teach you their language, don't be lazy or tribalistic.”

@KSnetne wrote:

“We talk about improving education, but how do we expect teachers to give their best when they’re forced to endure such hardship? If we truly value education, we must prioritize the welfare of those who deliver it. A teacher’s well-being directly impacts the quality of education students receive. This shouldn’t just be another sad story, it should be a wake-up call.”

@Nanaezze said:

“A long way to go in bridging the gap at these levels in the interior. Political leadership should be much more nationalistic and selfless in their approach to ensuring development.”

@_sevenn6 wrote:

“All this only for the government to keep her allowance for months. Herh Nana Addo hm.”

@kwakuhelate1 said:

“I have travelled across Volta, northern, upper east and west regions and I can tell you for a fact that lady this is even better….Ever since I travelled across these places I started appreciating my life out here.”

Ghanaian teacher complains of low student turnout

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian teacher reacted to the poor student turnout in her school.

In a video, she appealed to parents whose children did not come to school to allow them to have access to formal education.

Netizens who took the comment section of the video also shared their views on the comments by the Ghanaian teacher.

