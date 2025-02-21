Actress Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, turned a year older on February 21, 2025, and to celebrate she shared behind-the-scenes footage of her photo shoot

The six-year-old showed her getting her makeup and hair done and posing elegantly with her mother

The video melted the hearts of many people as they spoke about how vical Baby Maxin has become

Actress Nana Ama McBrown shared behind-the-scenes footage of her daughter Baby Maxin's photo shoot for her 6th birthday which she celebrated on February 21, 2025.

Baby Maxin's 6th birthday photo shoot. Image Credit: @iambabymaxin and @iamamamcbrown

Baby Maxin's 6th birthday photo shoot

McBrown shared on Baby Maxin's YouTube channel how her daughter's 6th birthday photo shoot went, the teams involved who made it possible.

The video started off with Baby Maxin in a bubble bath in a bathtub as she posed for pictures with her mother.

They playfully played with the foam by putting some on McBrown's nose and she laughed. The star actress then put some of the foam on Maxin's nose and she giggled.

In the introduction of the video, Baby Maxin walked down the staircase joyfully and welcomed her subscribers to her channel as she took them through her day.

As part of getting ready for her pictures to be taken, hairdressers from Kids Lounge by McBrown styled her hair while Mcbrown's makeup team did her makeup.

throughout the video, Maxin was overjoyed about celebrating her birthday with her cousins and friends from school as she mentioned their names in the video.

Baby Maxin's birthday photo shoot

Reactions to Baby Maxin's birthday photo shoot

Below are the heartwarming messages of social media users to Baby Maxin's 6th birthday photo shoot:

@RaysOfLoveChannel said:

"I am so happy and blessed to be part of your journey, Baby Maxin! 💖 I still remember day one, capturing the BTS of your mum’s maternity shoot—God has truly been good. Today, you turn 6, my darling! May you continue to be a double blessing to your mum. Wishing you a joyful and wonderful birthday! 🎉🎂 Happy Birthday, Baby Maxin! Mamaaaaa! ❤✨"

@maameesisika1991 said:

"She’s giving Afronita and Maame Serwah vibes 🎉."

@ampomahelletey7510 said:

"The joy of motherhood 😂❤."

@ritacudjoe9649 said:

"You see the fulfillment in Nana when she sees her baby girl 🥰🥰🥰."

@RosemondNsowah said:

"Maxin is growing soo beautiful 😊 little Mcbrown ❤waooow."

Baby Maxin's 6th birthday celebration

Baby Maxin makes a birthday wish. Image Credit: @iambabymaxin and @iamamamcbrown

