Hajia4Reall’s daughter, Naila4Reall, has given some stunning fashion ideas for kids in new photos seen by YEN.com.gh, dazzling in white and pink dresses.

One of Ghana’s beautiful kid celebrities, Naila4Reall, is known to be a very beautiful girl who could even surpass her mother’s beauty.

Naila is just five years but her photos on social media show how fast and more beautiful she is growing with the passing of each day.

Hajia4Reall and daughter Naila4Reall. Photo credit: @hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

Of course, her fashionista and model mother Hajia4Reall herself is the one behind the girl’s beauty goals.

However, Naila is able to rock her fashion choices so well and to present herself like an adult fashionista would.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

YEN.com.gh brings you four new photos of Naila proving to be the best fashionista kid celebrity.

1. In this video, the naturally beautiful Naila rocks a simply children's hair as she dazzles in her blue and pink outfit. Such a cool combination:

2. The four-year-old Naila looks all grown in this photo as she gives a full video of her face with diamond sparkles in her innocent eyes:

Hajia4Reall’s daughter, Naila4Reall. Photo credit: @hajia4Reall.

Source: Instagram

3. You can also call her Naila the model as she is able to do so effortlessly. Such a beautiful kid any woman would desire:

4. Naila steps out in her all-white attire while rocking her white handbag. Her smile is sure to melt the heart of anyone who sees her:

Small madam Naila4Reall stepping out with her handbag. Photo credit: @hajia4Reall

Source: Instagram

5. Gorgeous in purple:

6. A very pretty girl:

7. A little girl that is young at heart:

Naila was in the news for performing her mother's new song, God's child

Source: Yen