Zongo guru Shows fake Trick used by many Mallams to Conjure Money on live TV

One common magical trick performed by mallams on live TV is to conjure a lot of money from nowhere

A gentleman who has been a guru from a Zongo community in Ghana has exposed the trick & shown it's all fake

He also narrated how the technique is used to extort money from a lot of clients who are unable to tell it is not real

A brave gentleman who hails from a Zongo community has revealed a trick used by many fake mallams to produce money on live TV and dupe people as a result.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook handle of One Ghana TV, the man indicated that he underwent training from another guru to understand all the nitty-gritty.

Using what seemed like an empty box, the Zongo guru stacked a lot of leaves into it and made some enchantments only to open the box and see it filled with money.

To the surprise of the host himself, it turned out that the box had two compartments, one of which was filled with a lot of cash even before the 'rituals' began.

According to the young man, once the trick is performed to an impressed witness, the fake mallams are able to extort money with many other mind-tricks.

A case in point, he states, is for the mallam to sell a costly perfume to the buyer with the promise of making them get money which never comes.

