The founder of K Badu AgroChemical and Rentals, Dr Augustine Kofi Badu, has marked his 59th birthday in style

He has been spotted with members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club as they marked the occasion in a youthful manner

Photos of Dr Badu showing off luxury whips in a garage have emerged, gaining the comments of peeps on social media

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of K Badu AgroChemical and Rentals, Dr Augustine Kofi Badu, has commemorated his 59th birthday with members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club.

The Ghanaian business owner has been spotted with Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and other affluent members of the club celebrating his birthday in a youthful style.

Dr Augustine Kofi Badu was soaked with water by his colleagues and business associates in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Apart from the exciting clip, several photos of the renowned businessman have been shared on social media.

In some of the snaps seen by YEN.com.gh, the CEO posed in front of some luxury and vintage whips in a garage.

The photos and video showing the line-up of deluxe cars have gained uplifting comments from peeps on social media.

Dr Augustine Kofi Badu was born on February 23, 1963, in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

He started his small-scale agrochemical business at Kejetia in Kumasi and grew to expand in business to become an importer in agrochemicals.

He founded K Badu Agrochemicals Company Limited the business in 1984, expanding in later years to known as the K Badu Group of companies.

The visionary leader diversified his business to conglomerate in the area of Transport, Rental Services, Farms, Building, and Construction.

