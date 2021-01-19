Stonebwoy’s daughter, Jidula, has warmed the hearts of fans with her new video

She was singing and jamming to her father’s Activate song which he sang with Davido

Many people have reacted to Jidula’s video with some admiring her so much

Stonebwoy’s daughter, Catherine Jidula Satekla is seen in a video jamming to her father’s Activate song which features Davido.

She was in the company of her uncle playing while the song was being played in the background.

Jidula sang while making funny facial gestures.

Reaction

Some people who commented on the video admired her so much with some saying she behaves like an adult.

Pretty, for instance, wrote in the Akan language that Jidula behaves like she is old:

prettymarch_tipsy: “This girl is mpanyisem eii look at her.”

Maame could not stop admiring Jidula:

maameakuaerica: “CJ is a literary a doll, so cute.”

Nitah was also surprised as Jidula’s adult-like behaviour:

__coco_nitah__: “Akolaa wei.”

Inna called Jidula a whole mood:

innablinks: “She's a whole mood.”

More and more people admired Stonebwoy’s little girl:

darko8033: “She's pretty too.”

abiolabilkis: “Wii this girl.”

sedinakporsu: “Soo much love baby girl.”

ayamkingfamous: “Cutie.”

Social media activities

Meanwhile, Jidula was in the news recently following her third birthday celebration.

Her father took the opportunity to pay the hospital bills of some children at the 37 Military Hospital.

The little girl has shown with her activities on social media that she is adorable and fun-loving.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, she fearlessly went swimming with her tutor and she seemed to be enjoying the activity so much.

In another report, she sang her father’s Sobolo song so well as if he sang with her.

In other entertainment news, a photo of Kumawood actor Lil Win's new wife has surfaced online for the first time.

The photo also shows the actor's four sons and fans have admired them so much.

