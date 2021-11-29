A lovely wedding involving two beautiful twin sisters has just happened

The twins got married to their respective fiances on the same day at one ceremony

Videos from the colourful ceremony have popped up on social media

Marriage ceremonies are always beautiful occasions that bring families together to celebrate the union of a couple.

But for one of the weddings which have happened in Ghana, it was a three-family affair instead of two.

It so happened because twin sisters decided to marry their fiances in a lovely wedding ceremony on the same day.

Twin sisters marry on the same day Photo source: @iconicphotography

Source: Instagram

The wedding which happened in Accra was a colourful event with rich kente on display. Later, the twins and their handsome grooms who also looked alike had reception.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Some videos from the twin wedding have surfaced on social media and are fast gaining attention online.

The videos were posted on Instagram by @iconicphotography one of the official photographers for the ceremony.

Below are some of the videos which have been sighted by YEN.com.gh:

1. The twins are full of smiles as they dazzle in colourful kente:

2. The grooms, in kente, were ushered onto the danceflorr by their glamorous squad:

3. The two couples get on the dancefloor at the wedding reception:

Source: Yen News