Viral internet sensation, Rashida Black Beauty got many people admiring her beautywhen she shared new videos on her TikTok page

the video showed her flaunting her newly done braids what was part cornrows and part island twist with a touch of goddess

Many people gushed over her beauty in the comment section, while others talked about how all grown up she had become

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian socialite Rashida Black Beauty captured attention online after flaunting her freshly styled braids and striking long lashes in a new video.

Rashida Black Beauty rocks cornrows and long lashes. Image Credit: @malafaka515

Source: TikTok

Rashida flaunts her beauty in new braids

The viral internet sensation had many people drooling over her beauty when she posted videos of her flaunting her new look.

In the videos, Rashida sought to let her thousands of TikTok followers know that she had a new hairstyle on which was braids.

The braids were styled such that the front section was made up of cornrows and the bottom hald were island twists with a touch of goddess.

In one of the videos, she sang Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale's 2017 song, Life Changer, a song that told the story of how far she had come in life.

With a pair of white earpiece in both ears, Rashida in the other video, used a viral TikTok sound, getting many people laughing hard in the comment section.

The lovely moment was captured in the comfort of her home. she rocked a simple and casual outfit which was a tank top and bottoms.

Reactions to Rashida's video

Many people could not help but talk about Rashida's beautifully done braids that made her facial features stand out. People endcouraged her to do more of such hairstyles since they made her look more beautiful.

The comment section was flooded with compliments, as many admired her beauty and noted how much more mature she looked compared to when she first rose to fame.

Below are the reactions of social medai users to Rashida's video of her flaunting her beauty:

Ekua🧿said:

"The braids look good on you 😍."

Thelady_withalamp2 said:

"My beautiful princess 👸 🌸🌸."

Another video of Rashida flaunting her hairstyle

Pictures of Rashida Black Beauty

Rashida Black Beauty dazzles in photos. Image Credit: @malafaka515

Source: TikTok

Rashida Black Beauty flaunts a gorgeous look

YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian socialite Rashida Black Beauty captured the attention of many admirers after sharing a captivating video on TikTok.

In the video, Rashida confidently showcased her lovely figure while vibing to Ghanaian rapper Lasmid’s hit song Friday Night. Her poise and glowing appearance left fans both in awe and impressed by how grown and refined she now looks.

The video quickly attracted a wave of compliments, with many social media users flooding the comment section to shower Rashida with praise for her radiant beauty and stylish charm.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh