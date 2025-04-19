Davido's daughter, Imade, and Mohbad's son, Lilam, played significant roles at the white wedding of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux

The two acted as a bridesmaid and ringbearer, respectively, at the ceremony held on Saturday, April 19, 2025

Videos of Imade and Liam looking dazzling in their roles have triggered lovely reactions from social media users

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The star-studded wedding ceremony of Nigerian TikToker Priscilla Ojo and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux took place on April 19, 2025.

Footage from the celebration, held at a picturesque seaside location in Lagos, quickly circulated across social media platforms.

Mohbad's son, Liam, and Davido's daughter, Imade, play roles at Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's wedding on April 19, 2025. Photo source: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

The event, known as JP2025, featured notable appearances by children of prominent celebrities who played special roles in the ceremony.

Late musician Mohbad's two-year-old son, Liam, served as the ring bearer for the occasion, dressed in a miniature version of Juma Jux's suit.

In a heartwarming video which has gone viral, the groom was captured giving young Liam a fist bump.

Watch the video below:

Watch another video of Liam on duty:

Davido's Imade serves as a bridesmaid

Apart from Liam, another celebrity child, Imade Adeleke, the first daughter of Nigerian music superstar Davido, participated as a little bridesmaid.

Footage showed her gracefully walking down the aisle in an elegant off-white dress while guiding a younger flower girl by her side. Imade was seen smiling warmly for photographers documenting the event.

Watch Imade's video below:

The wedding has generated significant buzz online, with snippets of the celebration continuing to emerge.

Earlier reports had hinted at details of Priscilla's wedding gown, with some social media users drawing comparisons to designs by Veekee Work.

The JP2025 wedding marks one of the most talked-about social events in Lagos so far this year, bringing together various celebrities and their families for the celebration.

Reactions to Liam and Imade's videos

The videos of Liam and Davido’s daughter, Imade, carrying out their respective roles at the JP2025 wedding warmed the hearts of many netizens. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Little_elena_0102 said:

“Awwwwww😢 God bless Queen Mother for this 😍”

Unusual_jisorlar said:

“Awwwn my beautiful imade first daughter of Davido adeleke😍😍😍😍.”

Sekinat_ayodele said:

“Wow i saw Imade ❤️❤️❤️.”

Posh_glam01 said:

“Davido's daughter❤️❤️❤️❤️ Liam❤️”

Myonestop_luxury said:

“Y’all can agree with me that everything about this union was well thought out - detailed, thoughtful, intentional and absolutely love-centred!”

Lavishbyendowedevents_ said:

“awwwwww this is so emotional 😍❤️ loveeeet.”

Eunice_is_unique said:

“Awww 🥰 our little champion 😍😍😍😍.”

Nkechi Blessings struggles in asoebi at JP2025

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing had got many people talking when she wore a tight corset dress to the wedding of Priscilla Ajoke Ojo and Juma Jux.

She shared a video of a video of her in the dress en route to the wedding as she spoke about struggling to breathe in the tight dress.

The video ot many people laughing hard as they shared their views on how the corset section of the dress was structured.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh