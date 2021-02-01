Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, has thrown a shade at his colleague Kwaku Manu

Manu had claimed he discovered Lil Win and made him the star he is today

Lil Win said his talent comes from God and not from man

He said it is only jealousy and envy that would make another person talk about his talent

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Install our latest app for Android and read the best news about Ghana

Popular Kumawood actor, Lil Win, has hit back hard at his colleague, Kwaku Manu for claiming earlier that he was the one who discovered and made him a star.

Manu had said that he found Lil Win and introduced him into the movie industry and made him who he is today.

According to Kwaku Manu, Lil Win will never admit this because he is proud and never wants people to know the role he played in his life.

A collage of Lil Win and Kwaku Manu. Photo credit: @officiallilwin @kwakumanubob/Instagram

Source: Original

However, Lil Win has responded saying his talent is from God and not man.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his Instagram page, Lil Win said God gave him the talent to entertain mother Ghana, therefore, no man can claim credit for who he is today.

He added that if one does not guard against jealousy and envy, that is how he or she would make claims against other people.

His post has triggered some responses from his fans.

Perry, for instance, said Lil Win is so talented:

empress_pelly: “You are so talented.”

Jonas said Lil Win is the best:

deijonas: “Lil Win you are always the best hahahaha.”

Brella said Lil Win is too much:

jarbrella: “Awwww lilwan God blessings mpa. but u are too much.”

Meanwhile, Kwaku Manu and Lil Win have been at loggerheads over who is supreme.

About two years ago, Lil Win called for unity between the two of them and Manu agreed.

It is unclear, though, why the two friends have been hitting at each other lately.

Lil Win's girlfriend, Sandra Ababio, recently put her raw body on display begging people to help her cover up.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Yen.com.gh