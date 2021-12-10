Lil Win has hinted that his wife has delivered twins abroad

The actor shared videos of his wife and the babies on social media

The videos have got many fans congratulating the award-winning actor

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win has once again given fans something to cheer about.

This time, it is not about one of Lil Win's comic videos but videos of his lovely family.

The videos as shared by Lil Win indicate that the actor and his pretty wife have welcomed twin babies.

Lil Win has shared videos of twin babies delivered by his wife Photo source: @Officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

One of the videos shared on Lil Win's Instagram, shows two identical newborn babies wearing the same type of dress and lying down.

The second of the three videos shows Lil Win's wife holding one of the babies.

The third slide happened to be a full photo of the actress' wife holding one of the babies. From the surroundings, Lil Win's wife and the children are not Ghana.

Considering that Lil Win recently shared a video of one of his sons playing in the snow in America, it is safe to assume that the actor's wife is there too.

Sharing the videos and photo, Lil Win expressed his love for the wife and children.

"Much love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️," she said.

Reactions

The announcement of the twins by Lil Win has attracted loads of reactions and congratulatory messages from his followers online.

twinstarboidat said:

"Wow Congrats big man nice shot and good outcome congratulations once again chairman❤️."

efyaselina37 said:

"Congrats dear is my prayers God shd bless me with twins and it will surely come to pass what God can not do does not exist ❤️."

annie_sings_hope said:

"Awwww congratulations my favorite. May God continue to keep your family together."

achiaa40 said:

"Kwadwo new weezys' anaa...the eyes tell it all."

