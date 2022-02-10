A Ghanaian woman who successfully balanced her part-time job with her studies graduated with a first-class

Jasmine Afreh was the acting secretary of The University of Manchester, where she earned a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree

The audacious young lady has been celebrated on social media for her remarkable academic milestone

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Globally, most women have armed themselves with determination to achieve their academic goals with other dreams despite the challenges.

One Ghanaian woman, Jasmine Afreh, earned admiration for successfully balancing her studies with her part-time job as acting secretary of The University of Manchester.

In 2018, she graduated from the university with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) with a first-class.

Ghanaian Lady who Juggled Part-Time Job with Her Studies Graduates with First-Class in Law. Photo credit: @_JasAfua/@urbanlawyersnorth

Source: Twitter

Remarkable academic milestone

In a Twitter post seen by YEN.com.gh, @AYALOfficial uploaded a photo of Jasmine Afreh to celebrate her remarkable feat.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

''on to bigger and better things! Jasmine Afreh juggled a part-time job, acted as the Secretary of the @urbanlawyersnorth Society, and now has a First Class LLB (Hons) in Law from @officialuom.

''Congratulations Jasmine,'' the post read.

Several people who found her achievement commendable have reacted to the post.

Young Black Man Earns His Master's in Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Robotics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man with the Twitter name, Iksville, has inspired thousands on social media with his recent academic milestone at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL).

Iksville graduated from the reputable university with a Master of Science (MSc) in Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Robotics.

He achieved the feat at QMUL, where he also obtained his undergraduate degree.

Taking to Twitter to announce the achievement, Iksville said:

Black Man Becomes First Lawyer in His Family

YEN.com.gh previously reported that, Ray Curtis Petty Jr, ESQ is the definition of a fighter, as he overcame cycles of obstacles life threw at him to achieve his goal as a legal brain, becoming the first lawyer in his family.

Undaunted by the mountain of difficulties and childhood inadequacies, he triumphed and made history as his family's first-generation attorney.

Recounting his story on his Instagram account, he recalls being told by his teachers that he should be in special education classes. His coaches also doubted his ability to remember a playbook as a child, he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh