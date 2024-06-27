The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in partnership with the Ga Mantse Foundation has renovated the King Tackie Tawiah I Cluster of Schools in Adabraka.

This initiative, funded by the church, seeks to use education to unlock the potential of the youth of Adabraka

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II led a host of other key dignitaries to commission and hand over the building to the school

The Ga Mantse Foundation, in collaboration with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Africa West Area, has given a massive facelift to the King Tackie Tawiah I Cluster of Schools in Adabraka.

The renovation work was funded by the Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints, according to reports.

The Ga Mantse (middle) with some dignitaries Photo credit: @ghkwaku/IG

Source: Instagram

The , King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and the Latter-Day Saints aim to use education as a bedrock to unlock and develop the potential of the youth in Adabraka and its environs.

In a post sighted on the X page of celebrity blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, the newly renovated cluster of schools has now been transformed into modern infrastructure.

The new building has a library stocked with 2,000 books, an ICT lab, and a 100-seated canteen, among other modern facilities.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II advised authorities of the school to build a maintenance culture for a sustainable, clean environment in the school.

"The school should never forget to build a maintenance culture to sustain cleanliness and wellbeing of staff and students, and the environment. The Fa Manse Foundation should set up a different committee to aid in the maintenance of this school," he urged.

Key personalities graced the commissioning

The new building was commissioned and handed over to the school's authorities after a beautiful ceremony which attracted some key personalities within and outside Adabraka.

Some of the dignitaries sighted in a video posted on X by Ameyaw Debrah include the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, MP for the Klottey Korle constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings, former Deputy Minister for Transport of Ghana, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, chiefs and a host of other dignitaries.

Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints were also present at the ceremony.

Below is a video of the new school building posted on X by @AmeyawDebrah.

Otunfuo visits Ga Mantse, donates GH₵500k to education fund

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has donated GH₵500,000 to the Ga Education Fund.

Otumfuo donated the amount during a grand durbar held in his honour by the Ga State, led by the Ga Mantse, Nii Teiko Tsuru II, on June 9, 2024.

The durbar formed part of the activities marking the historic visit of the King of Asante, the first such visit since 1946.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh