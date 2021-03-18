Actress Ahuofe Patri has finally given a favourable answer to Kalybos’ proposal to her

Kalybos had begged her to marry him and this time, she responded in the Akan language: “Alright, I have heard you”

Ahuofe had rejected Kalybos’ proposal for years with one reason that he cannot date her

Ghanaian actress, Ahuofe Patri, seems to have finally agreed to marry her colleague and good friend, Kalybos, after rejecting him for many years.

In a new post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kalybos, dazed by a photo Ahuofe shared, begged her to marry him.

She first laughed over the proposal and then agreed a few minutes after.

A collage of Ahuofe Patri and Kalybos. Photo credit: @ priscilla_opoku_agyeman @kalybos/Instagram

He wrote: “Please marry me wai” To this, Ahuofe first laughed at the comment. But then, she commented again “Yoo mati (with a red heart emoji)”, meaning “Alright, I have heard you”, perhaps, after reconsidering the proposal again for a few seconds.

kalybos1: “Please Marry me wai.”

priscilla_opoku_agyeman: “@kalybos1 you Mati.”

The post by Ahuofe Patri.

Now, the actress has also shared the same "save the date" post that Kalybos shared earlier:

Others admired Ahuofe Patri’s photo:

akrofiben57: “Good one and nice picture .. Marvulouse.”

_iloveyourdaughter: “Classic.”

gheo_mickie: “my crush.”

efya_savage._: “Beautiful sis.”

Kalybos shares the same post

Kalybos, Ahuofe Patri's rumoured boyfriend, has shared the same post announcing July 10, 2021, as his wedding date.

The post has received mixed reactions from his fans as some have congratulated him while others doubted him.

Earlier proposal

Meanwhile, Kalybos first proposed to Ahuofe Patri in 2017, but she turned him down with the reason that Kalybos cannot date her.

Kalybos, speaking on the issue, said Ahuofe Patri had never taken him seriously and so she turned him down.

However, it appears Kalybos has finally gotten what he wanted now that Ahuofe Patri has said “Ok” to his proposal.

