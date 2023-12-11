Zulekha Haywood: All about Iman and Spencer Haywood's daughter

Zulekha Haywood is famously known as the daughter of iconic supermodel Iman and basketball legend Spencer Haywood. Despite being born into fame, Zulekha prefers to live a low-key lifestyle. Explore Zulekha's life and accomplishments, shedding light on the woman behind the famous lineage.

Supermodel Iman (L) and her daughter Zulekha Haywood attend the 4th annual BET Honors at the Warner Theatre in Washington, DC. Photo: Johnny Nunez (modified by author)

Zulekha Haywood is an American businesswoman, business analyst, and accountant. She is the only daughter of Iman and Spencer Haywood. Her parents divorced when she was only nine years old, and after a custody battle, her father was granted full custody. So, where is Zulekha now and what does she do?

Full name Zulekha Haywood Gender Female Date of birth 5 July 1978 Age 45 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Education Michigan State University Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Father Spencer Haywood Mother Zara Mohamed Abdulmajid (Iman) Siblings 5 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Jason Young Children 1 Occupation Entrepreneur, business analyst, accountant

Who is Zulekha Haywood?

Zulekha Haywood is a successful businesswoman, accountant, and consultant. She is an American citizen of African-American heritage.

Haywood's mother is Zara Mohamed Abdulmajid, popularly known as Iman. She is a Somali-American entrepreneur, actress, and supermodel. Iman boasts a successful modelling career.

Zulekha Haywood's father is Spencer Haywood. He is a former Olympic Gold Medalist and professional basketball player who played for the New York Knicks, Seattle Supersonics, New Orleans Jazz, Washington Bullets, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Iman with Spencer Haywood seated on a couch. Photo: NY Daily News

Zulekha Haywood's parents, Iman and Spencer, met in 1977, began dating, and married shortly after. In 1978, their daughter Zulekha Haywood was born. However, on 13 February 1987, when Zulekha was nine years old, her parents divorced after allegations that her mother, Iman, cheated on her father with singer Grace Jones.

Who are Zulekha Haywood’s siblings?

Zulekha has four half-sisters and one step-brother from her parents' other relationships. She has three half-sisters on her father's side: Nikiah, Isis and Shaakira.

Zulekha's mother, Iman, was married to the late music icon David Bowie until he died in 2016. Together, they had a daughter named Alexandria Zahra Jones. Before his marriage with Iman, David Bowie had a son named Duncan Jones with his ex-wife Angela.

How old is Zulekha Haywood?

Spencer Haywood's daughter was born on 5 July 1978 in the United States of America. Therefore, she is 45 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Childhood and education

The accountant had a fascinating childhood. Due to her parents' fame, she appeared on magazine covers at a tender age. In 1979, when she was only a few months old, she appeared alongside her mother in ESSENCE magazine's 9th anniversary issue.

Following Zulekha’s parents' divorce, there was a legal battle between Iman and Spencer, with both wanting custody over her. The custody dispute was settled in 1992, with Spencer getting full custody.

At the time, Zulekha was 14 years old and was attending Mercy High School. After graduating high school, she enrolled at Michigan State University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Human Resource Management.

Career

Although her parents were thriving in their respective careers, Zulekha had no aptitude for either of their professions. She began her career as an accountant at her mother's company, Iman Cosmetics. In 2002, Zulekha was promoted to accountant manager in the same company.

After working at Iman Cosmetics for over 12 years, the accountant proceeded to a Project Manager and Brand Analyst position at Jay Manuel Beauty. She also worked for several employers as a content writer and editor for advertising departments and magazines.

Zulekha later worked as an Inventory Analyst at Portu Sunberg, where she was responsible for developing customer programs. However, she left the company after only eight months to pursue her next opportunity. Currently, Haywood works as a Customer Relationship Specialist and Demand Analyst at McShares, Inc. in Salina, Kansas, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Who is Zulekha Haywood's husband?

In 2016, Zulekha married her longtime boyfriend, Jason Young, in a private wedding, which close friends and family attended. In 2017, the couple welcomed their daughter, Lavinia Rose Young.

Zulekha Haywood's weight loss journey

Zulekha struggled with her weight from a young age until much later. Since she was an overweight child, her mother put her on a diet. Her weight made her insecure because she didn't think she was as stunning as her supermodel mother or as physically fit as her athletic father.

At one point, Zulekha weighed about 320 pounds even though she had tried almost every diet since she was eight. Her deteriorating health served as an awakening call, and she decided to undergo gastric band surgery on her 28th birthday. The surgery boosted her confidence and helped her excel in her career.

FAQs

Zulekha Haywood is famously known as Iman and Spencer Haywood's daughter. She is an accomplished businesswoman, accountant, and consultant. Unlike her celebrity parents, Zulekha prefers to live a private life.

