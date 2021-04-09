Daena E. Title: 10 quick facts about Jason Alexander's wife

Daena E. Title is popularly known as the wife of Jason Alexander, a famous American actor, comedian, film director, and TV presenter. Other than that, she is a former actress, best known for her roles in For Better or Worse and Seinfeld. Delve into her early life, career, love life, and marriage.

Daena E. Title and Jason Alexander attend The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute To Television's Comedy Legends at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel. Photo: David Livingston (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Daena E. Title is an American expressionist painter, actress, and philanthropist. She is also widely recognised as Jason Alexander's wife. They have been married for over four decades and are proud parents of two sons.

Profile summary

Full name Daena E. Title Gender Female Date of birth 14 February 1957 Age 66 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Wellesley College Hair colour Salt and pepper Eye colour Brown Height in centimetres 175 Height in feet and inches 5'9" Weight in kilograms 80 Weight in pounds 176 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Jay Scott Greenspan (Jason Alexander) Children 2 Occupation Actress, painter, philanthropist Net worth $1 million

Interesting facts about Daena E. Title

Although her husband is always in the limelight, Daena prefers to live a lowkey life away from public scrutiny. Here are ten fascinating facts about Jason Alexander's wife.

1. Daena E. Title was born in 1957

The American actress was born in 1957 on Valentine’s Day. She is 66 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

2. She hails from New York

Title was born in New York City, New York, United States of America. Considering she lives a low-key life, information regarding her parents or siblings is unlivable. However, it is known that the late Stacy Title, a famous journalist, filmmaker, screenwriter, and Oscar nominee, is her cousin. Currently, she is based in Los Angeles.

3. She studied art in school

Actor Jason Alexander and actress Daena E. Title attend the LA Art Show 2017 opening night premiere in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Source: Getty Images

According to Daena Title's art website, she received her B.A. (Bachelor of Arts) in Art History and Theatre Studies from Wellesley College. She is currently based in Los Angeles, California, United States.

4. Daena Title is an actress

Jason Alexander's wife is a talented actress who has been featured in a few roles. Which are Daena E. Title’s movies? In 1995, she made her acting debut as Cop#2 in the American television sitcom For Better or Worse.

Later, Daena E. Title appeared in Seinfeld (1998) as a Juror. But what happened to Daena E. Title's Seinfeld's episode? Unfortunately, she was not credited as an actress in the film. After Seinfeld, she appeared in Just Looking (1998) as a dancer at a block party.

5. Daena Title is an expressionist painter

Besides being an actress, Daena is also an expressionist painter. Her works are social commentary on the ongoing interaction between women, self-esteem, and societal expectations. Title is obsessed with what it means to be female, performative, and attractive.

Since 1997, her work has been showcased in galleries, museums and art fairs, including solo shows at the Koplin Del Rio Gallery in Los Angeles and Chelsea, NYC gallery Carter Burden. Her art pieces are also in several group exhibitions, including the Carnegie Art Museum, the Wausau Museum, and the Long Beach Art Museum.

6. She is a philanthropist

Daena Title is a strong supporter of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a non-profit animal protection welfare. This group advocates for animal rights and fights against animal abuse, such as beating, mutilation, and torture.

Daena also supports Autism Speaks, an organization dedicated to finding solutions for autistic people and their families.

Moreover, the painter is an avid supporter of Aids for Aids (AFA). AFA is a non-profit organization that assists people with Aids and addresses several facets of the disease, including prevention, treatment, patient care, and medicine administration.

7. She is a millionaire

What is Daena E. Title's net worth? The American philanthropist has an alleged net worth of $1 million as of 2023. She has amassed her wealth from her ventures as an actress and painter.

8. Daena Title have been married for many years

Jason Alexander and Daena E. Title have been married for over 40 years. The couple exchanged their vows on 31 May 1981.

Jason and Daena E. Title's wedding was a private event that only close friends and family attended. The duo marked their 42nd wedding anniversary in May 2023.

9. Daena is a mother

Daena and Jason are proud parents of two sons. Their eldest son, Gabe Greenspan, was born in May 1991. Just like his parents, he is a talented actor who joined the film industry at the age of five. Gabe has been featured in numerous movies and TV shows, including Wayward Guide, American Whoopee, Dinner with Dad, and Lost Beneath the Stars.

Their youngest son, Noah Greenspan, was born in February 1996. He is also an accomplished actor who has been featured in notable films such as Long Haul, Girl's Dorm and Murray Ghost.

10. She is slightly taller than her husband

The talented actress has a marvellous physique. She has a slim and average weight that goes well with her body structure. What is Daena E. Title's height? Daena is 5 feet and 9 inches tall. As seen in pictures, the painter is slightly taller than her husband, who is 5 feet and 5 inches tall.

Daena E. Title is an American actress, expressionist painter, and philanthropist. She has been married to her celebrity husband, Jason Alexander, for more than four decades. Despite being a renowned painter, Daena prefers to live a private life.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on David Goggins' wife, Aleeza Goggins. David Goggins is a famous American ultramarathon runner, ultra-distance cyclist, retired Navy SEAL, motivational speaker, and author. He is widely known on social media for his mental toughness feats.

His ex-wife, Aleeza Goggins, is a licensed Japanese nurse. The duo exchanged their vows in 2005 and divorced in 2007. However, they remain close friends. Find out if she remarried after separating from Goggins.

Source: YEN.com.gh